EPA probes environmental justice in Louisiana projects

·4 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Louisiana’s health and environmental agencies discriminated against Black residents in connection with air pollution from existing and proposed facilities between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

The director of EPA's civil rights compliance office, Lilian Dorka, recently notified environmental groups and the state about the investigation of Louisiana's departments of health and environmental quality.

It involves two complaints. Both accuse the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality of paying too little attention to environmental justice; one also accuses the state Department of Health.

The complaints involve at least seven existing plants and two huge planned projects in two parishes in the industrial corridor between Louisiana's largest cities.

The two in planning are a $9.4 billion Formosa Plastics complex in St. James Parish and a $400 million grain terminal in St. John the Baptist Parish. Existing plants include the Denka Performance Elastomers plant, which the Japanese company bought in 2015 in St. John.

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality officials believe the agency's permit process is unbiased, press secretary Gregory Langley told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “LDEQ handles all issues with a fair and equitable approach," he added. "LDEQ will work with EPA to resolve this matter.”

Steven Russo, general counsel for the Louisiana Department of Health, told the newspaper, “We take these concerns very seriously. We have received the complaint in full from EPA and are reviewing it closely.”

In January, Administrator Michael Regan said EPA will make surprise inspections of industrial sites suspected of causing health problems through air and water pollution.

Environmental groups call the southeast Louisiana industrial corridor “Cancer Alley.”

“Nearly every census tract between Baton Rouge and New Orleans has ... a higher estimated cancer risk from air toxics than at least 95% of U.S. residents,” said a complaint from Tulane Environmental Law Clinic against the environmental department.

The department needs to set policies and procedures “that address and prevent the disproportionate burden of air pollution suffered by Black communities,” Professor Lisa Jordan, the law clinic’s director, said in an email to The Associated Press.

The complaint alleges that air emission permits approved for the grain terminal and chemical complex are part of a pattern dating back at least to 2016 and involving permits for at least six existing plants.

The clinic represents several groups fighting plans for the grain terminal, which they say is likely to release fine particle pollution.

Greenfield Chief Executive Officer Cal Williams told the newspaper Friday that the terminal’s emissions would be below EPA’s most stringent air quality standards.

Earthjustice and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which filed a complaint against both state departments, have complained that Denka's plant — the only U.S. facility making chloroprene — continues to release the carcinogen and that other nearby plants emit cancer-causing ethylene oxide.

The health department failed to give predominantly Black residents in St. John information about health threats from Denka's emissions, according to the complaint filed for the Concerned Citizens of St. John and the Sierra Club.

Their complaint also says the “Sunshine Project” complex planned near Donaldsonville by Formosa Plastics Group member FG LA LLC would release particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, volatile carbon monoxide, benzene, formaldehyde and ethylene oxide.

“The Sunshine Project has been thoroughly vetted and approved by parish and state bodies because it relied on sound science in design and met all regulatory criteria," spokesperson Janile Parks said in a statement emailed to the AP.

Denka spokesman Jim Harris said state tumor registry figures don't show “widespread elevated cancer rates in St. John the Baptist Parish.”

State agencies “consider real science rather than sensational pseudo-studies," he told the newspaper.

According to a 2014 National Air Toxics Assessment by the EPA, the individual lifetime cancer risk from both chloroprene and ethylene oxide was at the rate of 2,000 cases per 1 million people — the nation's highest rate — near the Denka plant.

Denka’s chloroprene emissions have dropped dramatically since the company agreed to install new equipment in 2018. But during the past year, levels at several local monitoring sites have been above the EPA cancer risk level of 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter.

Denka has asked EPA to reconsider its listing of chloroprene as a likely human carcinogen, based on a company-sponsored peer-reviewed study.

Dorka said her office will look into whether DEQ runs its air pollution control program in ways that either have the intent or effect of subjecting individuals to racial discrimination, and into the state’s handling of Denka’s permits.

It will also review whether the health department has provided information about health threats from Denka and other nearby sources of pollution, she wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • This NHL season is proving that parity is overrated

    The NHL lacks parity this season, and the product has never been better.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi