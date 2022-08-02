Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
·9 min read
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Company delivers strong commercial growth, improved operational performance, and progress against commitments

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • $5.9 million in revenue, a 79 percent sequential increase and 28 percent higher compared to full year 2021 revenue.

  • Booked orders in second quarter of $257.5 million, almost 4x higher than first quarter; year-to-date booked orders now stands at $324.7 million.

  • Orders backlog more than doubled in the quarter to $457.3 million.

  • Accelerating commercial pipeline with current opportunities of approximately $7 billion.

  • Annualized manufacturing capacity as of June 30, 2022 of approximately 536 MWh, a 70 percent increase versus March 31, 2022.

  • Cost of goods sold of $36.9 million, relatively flat versus last quarter with a 66 percent increase in energy block shipments.

  • Second quarter ending energy block bill of material cost reduced by approximately 24% vs year-end 2021.

  • SG&A of $19.1 million, of which $3.2 million is non-cash.

  • Invested $5.5 million in R&D as the Company continues to design and develop Z3, a smaller, more powerful battery energy storage system.

  • Cash balance of $16.3 million as of June 30, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

  • On August 1, 2022, the Company announced an $85 million senior secured term loan credit facility. The Company is permitted to make a one-time request for up to an additional $15 million, subject to lender consent.

  • On July 25, 2022, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, attended the unveiling of the Eos Ingenuity Lab which will expand the Company’s R&D capacity as it designs future generations of its Znyth™ aqueous battery.

  • On June 30, 2022, signed two significant orders with Bridgelink Commodities, LLC and a leading Northeast solar developer totaling 1.1 GWh of energy storage capacity to be delivered over the next three years.

  • On June 24, 2022, surpassed 500 MWh of cumulative energy discharged from Eos battery energy storage systems.

  • On June 3, 2022, completed production of the 20,000th Eos Znyth™ battery in Turtle Creek, PA.

  • On May 12, 2022, submitted Part II application for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Renewable Energy and Efficient Energy Loan Program.

Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo said, “Across the Company, the team continues to execute and deliver strong operating results consistent with our strategic plan. Our orders backlog has more than doubled, we achieved significant quarterly revenue growth, we surpassed a half gigawatt hour of production capacity, all while reducing product cost in a very challenging environment.”

Mastrangelo concluded, “The world needs clean energy and we expect Eos to play a critical role in the energy transition.”

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Eos will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on August 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 704-4453, or for international callers (201) 389-0920. The call will also be webcast live from Eos’s investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website. A telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 2, 2022, through August 9, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13731532.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S.—it’s the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Contacts        
Investors:            ir@eose.com
Media:                 media@eose.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to raise financing in the future; our ability to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; the failure to convert firm order backlog to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to U.S. trade environment; risks resulting from the impact of global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus, Covid-19; and risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Key Metrics

Backlog. Our backlog represents the amount of revenue that we expect to realize from existing agreements with our customers for the sale of our battery energy storage systems and performance of services. The backlog is calculated by adding new orders in the current fiscal period to the backlog as of the end of the prior fiscal period and then subtracting the shipments in the current fiscal period. If the amount of an order is modified or cancelled, we adjust orders in the current period and our backlog accordingly, but do not retroactively adjust previously published backlogs. There is no comparable US-GAAP financial measure for backlog. We believe that the backlog is a useful indicator regarding the future revenue of our Company.

Pipeline. Our pipeline represents projects for which we have submitted technical proposals or non-binding quotes plus letters of intent (“LOI”) or firm commitments from customers. Pipeline does not include lead generation projects.

Booked Orders. Booked orders are orders where we have legally binding agreements with a Purchase Order (“PO”) or Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) executed by both parties.


EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

$

5,895

 

 

$

612

 

 

$

9,193

 

 

$

776

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

36,866

 

 

 

12,364

 

 

 

72,443

 

 

 

12,453

 

Research and development expenses

 

5,464

 

 

 

3,647

 

 

 

10,427

 

 

 

8,700

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

19,115

 

 

 

11,325

 

 

 

33,394

 

 

 

20,127

 

Loss on pre-existing agreement

 

-

 

 

 

22,516

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

30,368

 

Loss from write-down of property, plant and equipment

 

1,997

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,005

 

 

 

11

 

Grant (income) expense, net

 

(169

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(44

)

Total costs and expenses

 

63,273

 

 

 

49,800

 

 

 

118,273

 

 

 

71,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

(57,378

)

 

 

(49,188

)

 

 

(109,080

)

 

 

(70,839

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

284

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

175

 

Interest expense, related party

 

2,664

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,838

 

 

 

-

 

Other expense (income)

 

(3,616

)

 

 

4,701

 

 

 

(11,997

)

 

 

4,485

 

Loss before income taxes

$

(56,710

)

 

$

(54,043

)

 

$

(102,543

)

 

$

(75,499

)

Income tax benefit

 

23

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

-

 

Net loss

$

(56,687

)

 

$

(54,043

)

 

$

(102,478

)

 

$

(75,499

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(1.01

)

 

$

(1.04

)

 

$

(1.86

)

 

$

(1.46

)

Diluted

$

(1.01

)

 

$

(1.04

)

 

$

(1.86

)

 

$

(1.46

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

56,021,185

 

 

 

51,792,365

 

 

 

54,991,475

 

 

 

51,630,088

 

Diluted

 

56,021,185

 

 

 

51,792,365

 

 

 

54,991,475

 

 

 

51,630,088

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

Balance sheet data

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,273

 

 

 

$

104,831

Other current assets

44,183

 

 

 

37,741

Property and equipment, net

20,992

 

 

 

12,890

Other assets

16,292

 

 

 

13,713

Total assets

97,740

 

 

 

169,175

Total liabilities

155,569

 

 

 

136,728

Total equity (deficit)

(57,829

)

 

 

32,447


SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA
(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

For the six months ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

June 30,
2021

Cash used in operating activities

 

(86,992

)

 

 

 

(48,887

)

Cash used in investing activities

 

(11,758

)

 

 

 

(15,784

)

Cash provided by financing activities

 

10,584

 

 

 

 

17,508

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(88,164

)

 

 

 

(47,163

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

105,692

 

 

 

 

121,853

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$

17,528

 

 

 

$

74,690

 


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl