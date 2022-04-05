EON Wins NewBeauty Award for Best Body Contouring Laser for 2022

3 min read

HOUSTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc., developer of EON - Smarter Body Contouring, announced today that EON was selected as the winner of the 12th Annual NewBeauty Awards for the Best Body Contouring Laser of 2022.

NewBeauty editors tested and vetted nearly 10,000 beauty products, treatments, breakthroughs and innovations in the beauty industry. To meet this year's criteria, winners had to solve some of beauty's biggest problems while also being the best at what they do. Before-and-after images, product labels, science, ingredients and more were all considered when testing products. Selected products also went through a round of review by a pro panel of 30 board-certified plastic surgeons and dermatologists.

"Touchless, fast, and easy to undergo, the EON fat reduction treatment is innovative, safe, and feels futuristic, but it's definitely here now as a body-slimming solution," said Tatiana Bido, Features Editor for NewBeauty Magazine.

"Dominion Aesthetic Technologies is honored to accept the award as we kick off our second year in the industry. We thank NewBeauty and their distinguished panel for recognizing EON's innovation, robotics, and laser technology. This reflects directly on the Dominion staff and their dedication to make EON a leading name in the non-invasive body contouring industry," stated Cooper Collins, CEO of Dominion Aesthetic Technologies.

EON - Smarter Body Contouring is a robotic, touchless, FDA-cleared 1064nm laser, disrupting the non-invasive lipolysis industry. The treatment head, driven by an articulated robotic arm, delivers consistent laser energy while heating adipose tissue up to 123.8°F. Breakthrough jet-impingement cooling technology maintains the skin temperature to 104°F while real-time monitoring creates a comfortable, dignified patient experience with an industry best temperature differential. Autonomous technology maps the body's unique topography for a personalized treatment while accurately delivering an unprecedented degree of fat-reducing energy. An entire abdomen can be treated in 60 mins with unrivaled efficacy, free from time-consuming gels, applicators, or post-treatment massages needed with other body contouring devices.

ABOUT:

Founded in 2016, Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. is a laser platform aesthetic device company with corporate headquarters in Texas and R&D labs in Florida. Dominion Aesthetic aims to offer the best solutions for aesthetic physicians and practitioners by merging the expertise of its renowned Scientific Advisory Committee along with its respected research & development team. Dominion Aesthetic created EON - Smarter Body Contouring, to exceed the unmet needs of aesthetic physicians by leveraging innovative touchless robotic technology to advance the aesthetic body contouring industry. Please visit www.dominionaesthetic.com or explore more about EON by visiting www.eonlaser.com.

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a