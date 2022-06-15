EON for the Win: A technology advancement in Plastic Surgeries

AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 15, 2022

Dr. Johnny Franco

EON is a non-invasive, no-skin-damage laser fat reduction procedure that will help you reduce those extra few kilos and maintain your beach figure all year.

Recently, there have been major advancements in laser technology to combat unwanted fat deposits on the body. One such treatment is EON, which uses innovative touchless technology and state-of-the-art robotic precision to reduce isolated pockets of fat.

The FDA-cleared procedure delivers laser energy and cooling simultaneously for a comfortable experience, which is a big priority in patient care and expectations. Dr. Johnny Franco, owner of Austin Plastic Surgeon in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, uses this technology and recommends it for many reasons.


“EON is one of the newest devices in fat reduction.  It is unique in that it is a contactless laser that causes fat cell destruction without hurting or affecting the skin. After the cells are destroyed, they’re absorbed into the body over a six to eight weeks period,” said Dr. Franco.


EON technology is ideal for patients that are in good physical health and already in shape, but just with stubborn residual fat in concentrated places on the body. So if someone regularly works out and watches their diet, but still has a tummy or love handles that won’t go away, EON laser is most likely going to be an effective treatment option for them. Patients can usually expect to see a 20% reduction over the next six to eight weeks after the initial treatment.


“This procedure is fantastic for those with small, discrete areas they want to target that is still hanging around even though they maintain a good diet and exercise. What’s important to understand is that this isn’t a weight-loss procedure in the traditional sense, it’s body contouring,” said Dr. Franco.


Often, patients opt to receive more than one treatment to see more results over time in the cumbersome spots that they want to shrink or eliminate. Additionally, there is little that patients need to do to prepare for their EON treatment. Dr. Franco said that that’s the beauty of this technology. People can come in after a single consultation, either in person or via virtual consultation, and get the treatment in a short amount of time, depending on the surface size, and resume their day-to-day activities right away.


He mentioned that sometimes, just working up the treatment plan and walking patients through the procedure takes more time than the treatment itself.


“It’s important for me that my patients know the details of their treatment and have all their questions answered before we begin, which takes time. So after we work up a game plan to treat specific areas, the whole process is about 20 minutes,” said Dr. Franco. “Basically, you lay down on one of our medical beds and we map out the area that we’re going to focus on, and then the laser moves over your just above the skin and goes back and forth, killing fat cells.”


Afterward, patients can expect to carry on with their normal activities. In rare instances, some patients can experience a very mild degree of soreness in the treated area for about a day. This lack of discomfort is another key advantage of EON technology. It uses special cooling jets to blow cold air onto the treated area to neutralize any feeling of heat from the laser, so most people don’t experience any pain or warm sensations during the procedure.


EON laser technology was originally developed and FDA approved for just the abdominal area but has since been successfully used on other parts of the body below the clavicle. Dr. Franco said that this treatment is also great for thighs, glutes, lower back, and upper arms.


“The fact that this treatment is so effective and not invasive is a huge advantage. I love it for a couple of areas that are actually difficult to treat with liposuction, like the banana rolls underneath the buttocks. It’s really a cool niche treatment for that area when traditional liposuction isn’t a good option,” said Franco.


Lastly, Dr. Franco added that it shouldn’t be compared to other minimally invasive fat reduction procedures. “I think that people who were unhappy with their results from other non-invasive fat burning treatments in the past would be impressed with EON.”


About Dr. Johnny Franco

Dr. Johnny Franco is a highly experienced plastic surgeon who is dedicated to making industry-leading aesthetic therapies convenient to everyone. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.


Dr. Franco is a well-respected educator and communicator. He has a long list of publications and presentations under his name, as well as several academic honors such as the Walter S. Haven Prize, the Elizabeth W. Souter Award, and the Merck Index Award.



CONTACT: Dr. Johnny franco Austin Plastic Surgeon info at austinplasticsurgeon.com


