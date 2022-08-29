EON Reality Inc. Enters Into Partnership With Axelrod Holdings Limited to Bring the Knowledge Metaverse to 50,000 Students and 7,500 Interns in the United Arab Emirates

EON Reality Inc.
·11 min read

This Partnership Includes a National Rollout of Premium EON Reality Inc.’s (“EON Reality”) Academic and Training Solutions Through Axelrod Holdings Limited (“Axelrod Holdings”).

IRVINE, CA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EON Reality, Inc. ("EON Reality"), a leader in XR (Virtual and Augmented Reality) and Knowledge Metaverse industry and educational solutions, has announced a new partnership with Axelrod Holdings Limited (“Axelrod Holdings”) for a national rollout in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) along with Asia Pacific. This partnership also features EON Reality's newest product, the EON Metaverse Builder.

Axelrod Holdings is the most recent company to get access to EON Reality's market-leading XR training solutions and metaverse development tools. Axelrod Holdings wants to leverage EON Reality’s technologies to hasten its transition to the digital economy while scaling up students and workers for the future Smart City economy and helping the UAE execute the Knowledge Metaverse.

Access to EON-XR solutions and the EON Metaverse Builder will enable trainers and teachers at Axelrod Holdings-affiliated institutions increase the efficiency of learning and training, reduce infrastructure costs, and expand digital academic and enterprise possibilities throughout the UAE. EON Reality’s solutions featuring the lifelike models and environments therein allow Axelrod Holdings and its partners to offer customizable “hands-on” experiences for students, employees and entrepreneurs alike as it expands its digitization efforts throughout the area.

Axelrod Holdings-affiliated institutions will be better equipped to educate students and assist companies nationwide thanks to EON Reality's solutions, all while creating a sophisticated knowledge metaverse infrastructure that may be expanded upon in the years to come.

According to Dan Lejerskar, founder, chairman, and CEO of EON Reality, "partnering with a company like Axelrod Holdings would enable the knowledge metaverse to expand fast and efficiently throughout the UAE. Excellent partners that are able to maximize the benefits of EON Reality's solutions are the only thing that allows for national rollouts like this. I have no doubt that the simplicity of using our products and Axelrod Holdings' level of commitment will result in an amazing delivery for students, trainers, and other users across the nation.”

As a result of the culmination of years of work with global enterprises and world-class academic institutions, EON-XR is the primary product and content delivery vehicle for XR education and industry solutions in the knowledge metaverse. The recently released EON Metaverse Builder expands the possibilities of EON-XR, allowing users to create their own knowledge metaverse scenes and experiences without any technical skills or outside knowledge.

Axelrod Holdings and its partners will train employees and students utilizing EON-XR, EON Metaverse Builder and EON Reality’s other offerings while building the knowledge metaverse across the UAE.

About EON Reality

EON Reality is a leading company in Augmented and Virtual Reality-based experience creation for education and industry as well as the reputed creators of the Knowledge Metaverse. EON Reality’s over 20 years of existence and success in creating code-free XR solutions are tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every person on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality developed and launched EON-XR, a SaaS-based platform dedicated to the democratization of XR content creation that brings code-free XR development and publishing to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and any other XR-focused devices.  EON-XR can be used in devices of different sizes, in different shapes and at different types of locations: from hand-held mobile devices to head-mounted displays, to large-scale screens, and even at mega-size facilities.  EON Reality’s global network now comprises of more than 1.8 million licenses, which are collectively building the Knowledge Metaverse in more than 75 locations with multiple locations being in the same country.  EON Reality believes it has also created the world’s leading XR library for education and industry with access to at least 4.4 million assets and counting. For further information, visit www.eonreality.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination transaction, Arogo intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a registration statement on Form S-4, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus of Arogo, and other documents regarding the proposed business combination transaction. Arogo’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the proposed business combination transaction, as these materials will contain important information about EON Reality, Arogo and the proposed business combination transaction. Promptly after the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC, Arogo will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the meeting relating to the approval of the business combination and other proposals set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and stockholders of Arogo are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus, when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed business combination transaction. The documents filed by Arogo with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, (Registration No. 333-259338), or by directing a request to Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp., 848 Brickell Avenue, Penthouse 5, Miami, FL 33131.

Participants in the Solicitation

Arogo and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from its stockholders with respect to the business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Arogo will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available at www.sec.gov. Information about Arogo’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Arogo common stock is set forth in Arogo’s prospectus, dated December 23, 2021, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such filing. Other information regarding the interests of the participants in the proxy solicitation will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the proposed business combination when it becomes available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the source indicated above.

EON Reality and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Arogo in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain statements which may be deemed as “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EON Reality’s industry and market sizes, future opportunities for EON Reality and Arogo, EON Reality’s estimated future results and the proposed business combination between Arogo and EON Reality, including the implied enterprise value, the expected transaction and ownership structure and the likelihood, timing and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the proposed transaction. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the management’s control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Arogo’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inability to meet the closing conditions to the business combination, including the occurrence of any event, change, legal proceedings instituted against EON Reality or against Arogo related to the business combination agreement or the management team, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the business combination agreement due to the failure to obtain approval of Arogo’s stockholders; redemptions exceeding a maximum threshold or the failure to meet The Nasdaq Stock Market’s initial listing standards in connection with the consummation of the contemplated transactions; costs related to the transactions contemplated by the business combination agreement; a delay or failure to realize the expected benefits from the proposed business combination agreement transaction including EON Reality’s ability to effectively develop and successfully market new products, solutions and services, and to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in its industry; risks related to disruption of management’s time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed business combination transaction; changes in the virtual reality markets in which EON Reality competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes on solutions, services, labor matters, international economic, political, legal, compliance and business factors; developments and uncertainties in domestic and foreign trade policies and regulations, and other regulations which may cause contractions or affect growth rates and cyclicality of markets EON Reality serve; disruptions relating to war, terrorism, widespread protests and civil unrest, man-made and natural disasters, public health issues and other events; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; risk that EON Reality may not be able to execute its growth strategies; security breaches or other disruptions of EON Reality information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws; EON Reality’s inability to adequately protect its intellectual property; risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and response, including new variants of the virus; the pace of recovery in the markets in which EON Reality operates; global supply chain disruptions and potential staffing shortages at potential customers which may have a trickle-down effect on EON Reality; risk that EON Reality may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in Arogo’s final prospectus, dated December 23, 2021, for its initial public offering, and those that will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in Arogo’s other filings with the SEC. EON Reality and Arogo caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the management’s control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Arogo and EON Reality or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Arogo or EON Reality, and except to the extent required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding EON Reality’s industry and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Neither Arogo nor EON Reality gives any assurance that either Arogo or EON Reality, respectively, will achieve its expectations.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Contact Information:
Marketing@eonreality.com




Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and