Eolus together with Hydro REIN places order for 42 wind turbines totaling 260 MW with Siemens Gamesa

Hässleholm, Sweden, December 30th, 2021

Eolus together with project partner Hydro REIN have signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewables regarding delivery of 42 wind turbines for the 260 MW wind project Stor-Skälsjön in Sweden.

In June 2021, Eolus and Hydro REIN jointly acquired the 260 MW wind project Stor-Skälsjön in Sundsvall and Timrå municipalities in SE2. As part of the agreement, Hydro will sign a Pay-as-produced power purchase agreement with a long-term tenor. Hydro will also manage the balancing and all handling for the produced electricity.

The project company owned by Eolus (51%) and Hydro REIN (49%) have signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewables regarding delivery of 42 wind turbines of the model Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 turbines. Commissioning is expected to occur during Q4 2023.

The partners have agreed to divest the majority of the project shares, and a sales process is ongoing.

-We look forward to cooperating with Siemens Gamesa as well as our project partner Hydro REIN to establish Stor-Skälsjön. Eolus has constructed a lot of wind power in the area before and we are happy to have taken another step towards contributing to the local economy and new power production says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

-Sweden has been a key country for the development of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform and we still see great opportunities across the Nordics and more broadly to help our customers deliver the most competitive projects. We will work closely with long-standing partner Eolus to help them meet their needs at this latest project said Clark MacFarlane, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s NEME region.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 330 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.



Eolus Vind AB has 36 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



