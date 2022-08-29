Eolus to expand Group Management

Eolus Vind AB

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 29, 2022

From September 1, 2022, Eolus’s Group Management will expand with the addition of Magnus Axelsson, COO, Michiel Messing, Head of Delivery & Construction, and

Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR.

As such, Eolus’s Group Management will consist of:

Per Witalisson, CEO

Magnus Axelsson, COO

Catharina Persson, CFO

Heléne Sebrén, Head of HR

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications, Sustainability & IT

Karl Olsson, General Counsel

Michiel Messing, Head of Delivery & Construction

As previously communicated, Magnus Axelsson will take office as new COO on September 1. Heléne Sebrén has held the position as HR Manager since 2020 and Michiel Messing joined Eolus as Head of Delivery & Construction in 2021.

For further information, contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 265 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications and Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99

