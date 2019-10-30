Eoin Morgan upbeat about The Hundred as English cricket enters new era

England's white-ball captain was in buoyant spirits about the future

NEW format, same effect – Eoin Morgan believes The Hundred will help England in their bid for glory at the 2020 t20 World Cup.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup-winning captain is a local icon player in the innovative new competition, set to represent Lords-based franchise London Spirit when it launches next summer.

And with England out to match their 50-over triumph with 20-over success in Australia next November, Morgan feels the Hundred will embolden his players when it comes to the crunch.

“The Hundred couldn't have come at a better time given the summer we've had,” said Morgan, speaking from Finchley Cricket Club as part of the ECB Winner’s Trophy Tour.

“I think it's going to be such an attractive tournament when we bring together the best players in the world and our best players in the country, to create a brilliant eight-team tournament where the standard will be extremely high.

“With that, it'll bring opportunity for young county players to come in and pit themselves against the best in the world.

Morgan engaged with young fans on the ECB World Cup Winner's Trophy Tour

“That will get them up to the level of international cricket before they've actually played there. I'm really excited about it, I think it's going to be brilliant"Down the line, with big competitions and big tournaments coming up, it’s going to be even more vital.

“When you need that bit of experience of a franchise scenario, and you've been the man to get your team over the line, that counts for so much.”

Morgan’s close ally Chris Silverwood will be by his side as England bid to upgrade the runner-up spot they settled for at the 2016 t20 World Cup.

Far from being the continuity option, the 33-year-old believes Silverwood will bring the dynamism and leadership needed to help England build on their World Cup feats.

“I think he's the perfect man for the role,” said Morgan.

“He knows both captains and all three teams inside out. He's been around the group now for the last few years.

England's World Cup heroes captured the hearts of the nation this summer

“He's the man to take us forward and there's no better time to put that in place.

“There's a huge amount of potential in this team and none of us are interested in standing still.

“We want to keep continue building on this momentum - we want to bring in new players and new blood.

“It’s not only to build for the World Cup next year, but the one the following year as well. We're on the same page and hopefully we'll drive it in the right direction."

