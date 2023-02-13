Eoin Morgan tributes and Super Bowl celebrations – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 13.
Cricket
Eoin Morgan hung up his boots.
— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) February 13, 2023
🏆 ODI World Cup winner🏆 T20 World Cup winner
🎖️ CBE for services to Cricket
Our greatest EVER white-ball captain! 🐐#ThankYouMorgs 👏 pic.twitter.com/RwiJ40DiQS
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 13, 2023
Eoin 🐐
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 13, 2023
Congrats, bud! You can be so proud. Looking forward to sharing the comm box with you a lot more. A place where we’re much better players than we actually were! 😀
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 13, 2023
Congratulations Eoin, enjoy the next chapter 🤩🤩
— Kate Cross (@katecross16) February 13, 2023
Stuart Broad got wet.
Mark Boucher?
Warm welcome as always in 🇵🇰 – though I wonder when they spotted the case of mistaken identity… 🤣 #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/ObyC3KGxyR
— mark butcher (@markbutcher72) February 13, 2023
Football
Nathan Tella had a weekend to remember.
Tella's had quite the busy weekend 😂 pic.twitter.com/AXnpclw8ya
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 13, 2023
Joey Barton had his say.
Football should be about footballers quality and ability. Not about incompetence from officials. The game is being ruined by none footballing people.
Why don’t they include the ex-players who have played?
Players who understand the nuances of the game at a competitive level.
— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 13, 2023
Borussia Dortmund were looking forward to Chelsea.
👀 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/kpHUcQfxZs
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) February 13, 2023
Formula One
Not a bad view of the new AlphaTauri.
Great night unveiling our AT04 at New York Fashion Week!
今年はこの車で戦います！ pic.twitter.com/ndouNxAgF2
— 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) February 12, 2023
Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated.
#champs pic.twitter.com/yTd4d8I9eg
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2023
Words can’t explain this moment! SUPER BOWL CHAMP!! pic.twitter.com/wroj5HQy0P
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 13, 2023
LET IT POUR. pic.twitter.com/8SAnE4fCVL
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023
Eyyyy.
@Chiefs CONGRATULATIONS !!
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) February 13, 2023
Mixed feelings for Donna Kelce and sons.
Look at @tkelce's face when he sees @dkelce1 🥺 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/lPvSMkzKoY
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Mom's always there. 💚@JasonKelce @DKelce1 pic.twitter.com/lDA2dLhx3W
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023