Eo, review: who would have thought a film about a donkey could be this beautiful?

Eo, film

At 84, Jerzy Skolimowski is clearly in a party mood: the Polish veteran’s latest feature is an invitation to pin the tale on the donkey. The donkey in question is Eo – pronounced like AA Milne’s Eeyore, more or less – while the tale we’re trying to pin on him is one of humanity’s barbarity, sweetness and strangeness.

After being freed from the circus, its equine protagonist wanders modern-day Poland and encounters its inhabitants, from fur farmers to football hooligans, affectionate children to imperious aristocrats. All are perceived through Eo’s deep, dark, emphatically non-human eyes – but exactly what he makes of us, and what his journey amounts to, is left to us to puzzle out.

It’s a righteously eccentric project, positioned as either a loose remake of or sequel to Au Hasard Balthazar, Robert Bresson’s 1966 arthouse classic. But Skolimowski tacks away from the Christian allegory of Bresson’s film into pagan-tinged surrealism, turning Eo’s journey from a saint’s life into an earthy picaresque. Think of it as Don Quixote with the emphasis on the Don Qui: there are even windmills for our hero to tilt at, or rather casually trot towards, in the form of stern eco-turbines fringing a hillside.

Eo - Aneta Gebska

In the final scene of Bresson’s film – spoiler alert – his donkey lies down and dies, so it feels significant that Skolimowski begins his with a resurrection. Under a strobing red light – the first of many – Eo is apparently coaxed back to life by his owner Kasandra (Sandra Drzymalska), though this turns out to be part of the big-top act which gives purpose to the beast’s existence. Due to a change in animal welfare laws, however, the place is closed down, and Eo is shunted out into the wider world, where fate takes him to an idyllic donkey sanctuary, an elite stable, a Sunday league match, and out into Europe’s fairy-tale wilds. Sometimes people are cruel to him and sometimes they’re kind, and at other times still there are no people at all. In a thick forest, Skolimowski’s camera watches spiders spinning webs and frogs plopping through moonlit pools – an impish spoof of the famous riverboat interlude in Charles Laughton’s The Night of the Hunter, as the Harper children bob downstream and out of Robert Mitchum’s clutches.

A donkey-based pastiche of a 73-year-old film noir is exactly the sort of offbeat delight Eo specialises in: see also the sequence in which Isabelle Huppert momentarily pops up as a withering and semi-incestuous Italian countess, and Eo’s death’s-door vision of some distant robotic descendant, its pneumatic hooves scrambling for purchase in the mud. Bizarre, beautiful, moving and playful, this is an oddity to cherish, with depths that only reveal themselves – entirely aptly – on the hoof.

15 cert, 88 mins. In cinemas from Friday February 3.