Enzo Maresca's 'three way' selection dilemma

Enzo Maresca the head coach / manager of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road

Former Leicester striker Matty Fryatt has been discussing whether Enzo Maresca should field a full strength squad against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final, or whether he should play more of his fringe and youth players, on the When You're Smiling Podcast.

"I think it's slightly different for [Mauricio] Pochettino, as it is for Enzo, just based on the amount of pressure on Chelsea. They are obviously playing against a Championship team, at the minute," said Fryatt.

"With their spend and so-called 'project', they would be really looking at this tie and hoping to progress. They probably want to try and get some silverware and this is their last chance of doing it.

"So I think Pochettino will go all out, but I think Enzo could go three ways. He could go all out so-called 'best XI', then he could go with the team that progressed last time against Bournemouth, or he could make subtle changes.

"There's a lot of selection dilemmas, more so for Enzo, but then after this there is a three-week break from league action. So you've got to balance it up carefully.

"I think Pochettino will have his set team in mind and go all out.

"I personally would make a few subtle changes from the other day. [Mads] Hermansen would come out, [Jakub] Stolarczyk has done really well. Conor Coady for [Wout] Faes probably. I would probably rest [Stephy] Mavididi.

"Last time, there were a lot of players out because of the squad [injuries]. This time, I would have those who might not start on the bench.

"If Mavididi isn't starting, I would have him on the bench. I would wrap Jamie Vardy up, I wouldn't be looking to start him but I would have him on the bench. Maybe Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as well.

"So I would just have a few changes in certain positions."

