Enzo Maresca reveals Chelsea plan for Christopher Nkunku after talks held amid transfer claim

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says there are no plans to sell Christopher Nkunku in January, despite the Frenchman’s lack of Premier League action.

Nkunku is the Blues’s top scorer in all competitions this season, but has largely been part of Maresca’s second string side, playing in the Carabao Cup and Conference League.

The striker has not started a Premier League game since the opening day defeat to Manchester City, with Nicolas Jackson in superb form and now established as the Blues’s first-choice No9.

There were reports during the recent international break that the former RB Leipzig man was considering his future as the January transfer window nears.

He has previously been linked with Manchester United, but Maresca dismissed talk of an imminent exit.

"I spoke to Christo [Nkunku] days ago,” Maresca said, ahead of Thursday night’s clash with Heidenheim. “He didn't say he wasn't happy. He would like to play more games, for sure.

“I completely want Christo to stay, there is no idea to allow him to go in January."