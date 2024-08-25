Enzo Maresca responds to Noni Madueke's social media post after Chelsea beat Wolves

Enzo Maresca has insisted he is confident Chelsea’s players know their social media responsibilities after Noni Madueke’s expletive-laden post criticising Wolverhampton.

Madueke’s 14-minute hat-trick in the 6-2 win at Wolves did more to erase his Saturday night Instagram faux pas than the 22-year-old winger deleting the offensive post itself.

The former PSV Eindhoven star posted: “Everything about this place is s***,” on Instagram on Saturday night, referencing Wolverhampton directly with a pin symbol.

He apologised and deleted the original post on the morning of Chelsea’s Sunday clash with Wolves in the Black Country, but was still booed heavily by the home faithful.

Madueke had the last laugh with his second-half treble, as Chelsea ran riot, but Maresca still later on admitted his players have to understand their limits online.

“To be honest I didn’t know, they just mentioned it to me now; I didn’t know before the game about Noni’s social post,” said Chelsea head coach Maresca.

“I can judge Noni’s performance, and it has been fantastic, not only in the second-half, but also in the first-half.

“Since day one I said that he’s the kind of winger I really like, he’s working really hard with us. The best thing was the way he defended, after 90 minutes when Wolves had a counter-attack out there he was tracking back.

“The mentality I’m demanding from the players, he’s delivering.

“I’m a kind of person that I trust people, and I’m thinking that people they are mature enough to know what is correct and what is not correct behaviour.

“In this case I think Noni is mature enough to understand if what he did was correct or not correct.”