Enzo Maresca Explains Why Chelsea Didn’t Sell Man Utd, PSG’s £70M-Rated Target

The winter transfer window has closed, and one player Paris Saint-Germain briefly considered but ultimately didn’t sign is Christopher Nkunku.

Since his £52 million move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea in 2023, Nkunku has found it tough to secure a regular starting spot, sparking rumors about his future at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported that PSG seriously considered bringing him back to Ligue 1, but no official offer was made. Recently, a report revealed that Manchester United showed strong interest in signing him. Still, Chelsea were unwilling to let him go unless a club met their €75 million valuation, per Fichajes.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich chose not to pursue Nkunku this winter. However, according to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, the German club could revisit their interest in the summer.

Enzo Maresca on Christopher Nkunku rumors during the winter window

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Amid the rumors, Enzo Maresca opened up about the behind-the-scenes details regarding Nkunku and whether or not they weren’t open to selling the Frenchman.

“We planned since December to keep Christopher Nkunku,” Maresca said. “It was our intention. For sure now he will have bigger role. He played half an hour vs West Ham. Hopefully, he can get more minutes and help us.”

Football Insider reported last week, citing sources, that Chelsea are planning to sell Nkunku this summer, despite him staying at the club past the February 3 deadline. The club had reportedly asked for a fee between £60 million and £70 million to let the Frenchman leave during the mid-season, according to the outlet.

For the rest of the season, he’s likely to stay as a backup option under Maresca while already weighing his future ahead of the summer transfer window.