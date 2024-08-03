Enzo Maresca explains 'the difference' between himself and Pep Guardiola

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has played down comparisons between himself and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Blues take on the Cityzens in Columbus as part of their respective pre-season tours of the USA on Saturday night.

Maresca has taken charge of three friendlies since taking the Chelsea job. They were held 2-2 by League One side Wrexham before losing 4-1 to Scottish champions Celtic, though saved face earlier this week with a fine 3-0 triumph against Mexican giants Club America.

At his pre-match press conference, Maresca, who previously worked under Guardiola at City, was asked about the similarities and differences between himself and the Catalan coach.

"I'd like to have long hair and blue eyes, and my wife she probably thinks the same, but if people want to make the comparisons I can't stop them," Maresca said.

"The difference is he is the best manager in the world and I am just one of the other managers."

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Maresca offered a similar response when it was put to him that he is often labelled as a coach who tries to be like Guardiola.

"Is it something annoying? No. Because in the end, I have my wife, I have my kids, I have my family. We are all different," he replied.

"When I joined Chelsea, [Guardiola] was very happy because he is sure [that] with timing, we can build something important. If I am where I am now, it is because of him."

Maresca's first competitive game as Chelsea boss will come against Guardiola's City at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.