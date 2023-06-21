Enzo Maresca interview: Why I quit Man City for Leicester

Enzo Maresca's challenge next season as manager at Leicester will be very different from his challenge last campaign when he was one of Pep Guardiola's coaches at Manchester City - Plumb Images

Enzo Maresca wants Jamie Vardy to stay at Leicester and spearhead the club’s attempt to return to the Premier League.

In his first interview since being appointed Leicester manager, Maresca has spelled out his plan for the relegated club and told how they convinced him to take the job in the middle of Manchester City’s wild treble celebrations.

The Italian, a City coach last season, also paid tribute to “genius” Pep Guardiola.

But it is the clarity on the future of Vardy, the 36-year-old striker who scored just three league goals last season, which is likely to make waves among Leicester fans.

“He’ll be staying with us yes,” Maresca told Telegraph Sport. “That’s what we’re currently doing, looking at the squad and planning for next season.”

Jamie Vardy is staying at the King Power, Maresca insists - Reuters/Molly Darlington

That it is Maresca making those plans has raised eyebrows. A key member of Guardiola’s coaching staff, he was last seen in those heady days after City won the Champions League final, embracing Jack Grealish on the flight home.

Now, his next act in football will be to take his place in the away dugout in a pre-season friendly at Northampton Town.

Maresca, though, is adamant that the Championship is not a step down – not when he is fulfilling his ambition of becoming a manager. “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” he says.

He may not yet be a household name, but Maresca has served his time. An assistant to Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham, he worked with City youth teams before a spell at Parma.

Last season, Guardiola head-hunted him for a first-team job, which Maresca accepted – with a caveat. “From the very first moment Pep knew that I really wanted to go on to be a manager,” Maresca says. “He knew that I think he is the best coach in the world and that I went there to help and work with him. But he always encouraged me to keep progressing.”

His promotion may have even come sooner, had Leicester got their way. Following the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers, an approach was made to prise him out of the Etihad. But with the treble on the line, Maresca made them wait.

“We were involved in playing so many games in all the different competitions,” he adds. “I left everything to one side until after the Champions League final.”

Then relegation followed, Dean Smith departed and the job became vacant again. This time, as Maresca celebrated City’s Istanbul triumph, he was in no mood to hang around.

The reality for Maresca, though, is this: he is inheriting a Leicester side that has been in steady decline for several years. In Youri Tielemans, they have lost one of their best players and are highly likely to see James Maddison and Harvey Barnes follow him out of the club.

Maresca is highly unlikely to have the services of James Maddison to call on next season - Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

This is not a straightforward rebuild, particularly for a rookie – even for a man with a CV as impressive as Maresca. Given the upheaval, can Leicester really bounce back at the first time of asking? “Yes, it’s the one and only objective,” Maresca insists. “While being aware that we have to change a lot of players, a lot of whom have been very key players while representing the club in recent times.

“First and foremost, we have to try and build and put together a good team and from then on, we can see how much we can achieve with it.”

Maresca is an exciting appointment, in part because he has studied under Guardiola, the man who has shaped modern English football more than anybody – an apprenticeship that he calls “a continuous learning process, every single day”.

And even though Maresca tries to play down how feasible it is that Leicester will copy the City model lock, stock and barrel – “it is impossible because first of all, City have got Pep, and no-one has a manager like him” – you feel that Enzo-ball will have more than a passing resemblance to the ideals impressed on him by Guardiola.

He talks about “playing well”, a phrase often used by Guardiola to describe not just beautiful but also functional football, and he subscribes to the Catalan’s beliefs on positional discipline.

“The most important thing at the beginning is to get the players to understand exactly where they need to be, the positions they need to take up on the pitch,” he says. “A lot of the time they don’t need to be moving around so much, and often it’s much more important to stay still in the same position than to be running around so much.

Maresca called working with Pep Guardiola 'a continuous learning process, every single day' - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

“And this is something that you need to put in place because it’s not so easy.”

As a former City youth coach, Maresca also comes with an impressive contacts book and is likely to be front of the queue when it comes to loan deals for the next generation of talent. “One or two of them would do us nicely!” he laughs.

“City really do have a lot of young players that I know very well, having worked with them at under-23 level and coached there this season. Top quality players, but it wouldn’t be right to mention any names just at the moment because the lads will be away on holiday and maybe thinking about what’s next for them.”

Conversation leads back to the treble, as it inevitably will for the first of Guardiola’s Class of ‘23 to strike off and try his luck somewhere else.

You may have seen that picture of Grealish, whose celebrations captured public imagination more than anybody, gleefully hugging Maresca.

The affection with which Maresca was held in at Manchester City is clear to see in this photo of Jack Grealish hugging him after the Champions League triumph - Getty Images/Tom Flathers

This is a man who had a front row seat to the biggest celebration seen in English football for years. “We were partying for a few days,” Maresca reveals. Which means… you kept pace with Jack Grealish? “I wouldn’t be able to do that! I don’t have as much staying power as that!”

