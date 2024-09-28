Enzo Maresca details one key thing he’s done since becoming Chelsea manager

Enzo Maresca has told Chelsea players they must attend games at Stamford Bridge even if they have been left out of the match day squad.

The Blues have had a good start to the season under the Italian and currently sit fifth in the table with ten points from their first five games after last weekend’s win against West Ham.

Chelsea will be looking for their first home league win of the season when they face Brighton on Saturday afternoon, and it feels like people are starting to take notice of the Blues.

Maresca lays down the law

One thing that Mauricio Pochettino deserves credit for is creating a togetherness and unity within the squad, which was very noticeable last season,.

Maresca appears to have carried that on and the players all seem to get on really well, with the squad genuinely one of the most likeable the club have had in recent years.

That unity is noticeable both on and off the pitch and can only be a good thing when it comes to playing together.

Maresca revealed before Saturday’s game against Brighton that he’s made it an official guideline that players attend home games even if they aren’t part of the squad in a bid to encourage squad unity.

There’s a real unity amongst the Chelsea squad. (Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

“I don’t know whether we say it is a rule but when there is a game the players have to be there. In a normal team you have to behave like a team,” he told reporters.

“For sure it will happen tomorrow (against Brighton and Hove Albion). If there is a problem and some of them cannot come then that is not a problem.

“In terms of culture I think it is quite normal that if my team-mate is playing a game, I am there before the game to support him and I am there after the game to support him in case he wins, loses, does well or does badly.

“I think it is normal for them to be there whether it is Premier League or Carabao Cup, whatever competition. If we want to create something then these small things they are very important.”

Against Barrow in midweek a number of regulars were left out but they were spotted in attendance and congratulated the players who played at full time.

Whilst players attending home games isn’t a new thing, the fact Maresca has made it an official guideline is a step in the right direction and it appears to be working in terms of unity within the squad.