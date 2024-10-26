Enzo Maresca’s Champions League response signifies perfect Chelsea mentality

Chelsea missed out on both Champions and Europa League qualification for the 2024/25 season, which sees them settle for playing in the Conference League this term.

Given the level of apposition in the competition, Chelsea are heavy favourites to lift the trophy come next May in Poland ahead of the next set of strongest sides that include Real Betis and Fiorentina.

That has been reflected with their opening two results of the league phase. Chelsea beat KAA Gent by four goals to two, and then on Thursday inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Greek side Panathinaikos.

With Chelsea having little to gain and everything to lose in terms of being open to heavy criticism and mocking should they not win the Conference League, Enzo Maresca’s side need to ensure they go into every game not taking anything for granted.

So far, it’s been business as usual for Chelsea in Europe and they have four games left to play before the knockout stages get underway in the New Year.

Chelsea have not qualified for, and played in, the Champions League since the 2022/23 season. They’ll be hoping to end that run of two campaigns this year via their league position.

It’s been a solid start from Maresca’s team, accumulating 14 points from their opening eight matches. The target is a top four finish, from the manager, players and fans.

Consistency has been Chelsea’s downfall on many occasions, hurting them in their quest to play in Europe’s most elite competition at club level. Dropped points in games they shouldn’t have last season, including against the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United, hurt them greatly.

With Chelsea cruising to victory in the Conference League, Maresca was quizzed about them being a team for the Champions League rather than the Conference League, and whether they are going to give more attention to it.

Maresca’s reply was clear. He responded: "Can I ask a question to you? If we are a Champions League club, then why are we playing Conference League?”

The 44-year-old added: “It's because last year, we qualified for the Europa League and then we play Conference. If we play Conference, then it's because in this moment we belong to the Conference.

“If next year or two years we play Champions League, then it is because we deserve to play Champions League.

“I think football always puts you where you deserve to be. If we play Conference then it's because we deserve it.

“The first target for us is the group stage and then we will go game by game and we will see. The important thing now is to finish the group stage well and qualify for the next round.”

If Maresca is able to keep this mentality and mindset amongst the group the whole season, Chelsea could be ending up with at least once piece of silverware, albeit expected, to, finally, give the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital era a Men's trophy.