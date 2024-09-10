Enzo Le Fée returns to group training, could start alongside Manu Koné vs Genoa

Today Enzo Le Fée is expected back at Roma’s training grounds.

The French midfielder has fully recovered from his recent injury and will be available for the match against Genoa, writes Il Romanista.

Le Fée will take part in today’s group training session.

The news portal adds that, in light of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tommaso Baldanzi’s injuries, Le Fée could earn a spot in Daniele De Rossi’s line-up on Sunday.

The Frenchman could play alongside Manu Koné who is expected back from international duty.