Enzo Fernandez set for Chelsea vice-captaincy role despite racism storm

Enzo Maresca is set to name Enzo Fernandez as one of the vice-captains at Chelsea, despite his involvement in the Argentina racism storm that created a rift in the dressing room.

Fernandez sparked anger among French players in the Chelsea squad when he posted a video of Argentina players singing a racist and homophobic song after their Copa America triumph last month.

The midfielder, who is still facing a FIFA investigation, has apologised to his team-mates since linking up with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the US and Maresca believes the matter is considered closed by the players.

Fernandez was handed the armband by captain Reece James in the second half of Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in North Carolina.

Maresca says Fernandez is “respected” within the Chelsea squad and has appeared to confirm he will be part of a leadership group at Stamford Bridge this season.

“He's one of the important players,” said Maresca.

“To be honest, I think when we changed Reece he gave the 'bracelet' to Enzo and this shows how Enzo is respected inside the squad. I think it's quite clear.”

Chelsea’s high line was exposed again by Real Madrid and Maresca admits their defensive vulnerabilities are an issue ahead of the start of the new season.

Maresca wants his team to defend deeper and says he is working to get the habits exhibited under Mauricio Pochettino out of them.

Maresca wants his Chelsea side to drop deeper after conceding a number of goals during pre-season (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea end their pre-season tour of the US with 12 goals conceded in five games and Maresca said: “One of my first meetings with the squad was about the number of goals we conceded last year with the defensive line being very high. It is something that we are trying to work on.

“Today offensively, once again, I think we were there because the patterns are there and we created chances. The problem has been defensively and when I say defensively, I don’t just mean the defensive line. All of the players.”