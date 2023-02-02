Enzo Fernandez first words as Chelsea player acknowledges huge £106m price tag

New Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez has thanked the Blues’ hierarchy for splashing the cash to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez was on deadline day finally confirmed as Chelsea’s eighth January signing after a month-long negotiation process with Benfica, which twice broke down before an agreement with reached.

Fernandez has become the most expensive signing British football has ever seen, costing £106.8million despite his tender age of 22 and relative lack of games in European football.

The World Cup winner’s move was finally confirmed by Chelsea on Wednesday evening, and Fernandez was quick to credit the likes of Todd Boehly, Chelsea chairman, and Behdad Eghbali, co-controlling owner, for bringing him to England.

He said: “I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project.

“I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my team-mates on and off the pitch.”

Fernandez is in contention to make his debut for Chelsea in Friday evening’s derby with Fulham.