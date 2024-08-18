Enzo Fernandez deserves to be Chelsea captain, says Enzo Maresca

Captain: Enzo Fernandez (Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has insisted Enzo Fernandez deserves the chance to captain Chelsea and move on from the summer’s racism storm.

Argentina midfielder Fernandez captained Chelsea in their 2-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, with club skipper Reece James suspended and also injured.

Fernandez was forced to apologise publicly and to Chelsea team-mates privately after a social media video he posted in which he was singing a song containing racist language with the Argentina squad.

Chelsea’s players and coaches insist the matter has been settled, with Wesley Fofana, who was initially most critical of Fernandez, still publicly insisting all issues have been solved.

Captain and coach: Enzo Fernandez and Enzo Maresca (Action Images via Reuters)

City fans gave Fernandez abuse from the stands at Stamford Bridge, but Maresca insisted the 23-year-old deserves the chance to atone for his mistakes.

“I think Enzo is one of the captains of this team but he’s not the only one, we have Reece and others,” said Maresca.

“The reason why is that I can see his team-mates recognise him like a reference, as a captain. He was already captain in pre-season, when we changed Reece during a game.

“All our lives we make mistakes and it’s important to recognise the mistake, but it’s finished.

“I don’t know about you, but I have made mistakes in the past, and I recognised them. If you make a mistake and you recognise it, then you should not be punished all your life. And I have nothing more to add.”