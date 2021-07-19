EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Major Colombian Dairy Company, Sells 10kW REV™ Machine for the Production of Cheese Snacks

EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Major Colombian Dairy Company, Sells 10kW REV™ Machine for the Production of Cheese Snacks

EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Major Colombian Dairy Company, Sells 10kW REV™ Machine for the Production of Cheese Snacks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”) announced today that it has signed a Commercial License Agreement (the “License”) with a leading Colombian dairy company (the “Colombian Dairy Company”) for the production of shelf-stable dairy snacks in Colombia. The Colombian Dairy Company has also purchased a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) machine to initiate commercial production of all-natural cheese snacks.



The License grants the Colombian Dairy Company the exclusive right to produce crunchy, shelf-stable cheese snacks in Colombia pursuant to meeting certain minimum royalty and machine purchase order requirements. These new products will complement the Colombian Dairy Company’s broad, existing portfolio of established dairy brands that are currently being sold throughout South America. The Colombian Dairy Company intends to develop and commercialize nutritious, REV™ dried dairy snacks for the Colombian grocery market and has longer term ambitions to expand distribution into Ecuador and Venezuela, among other South American markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5ed4ea4-2932-4f1c-8a49-c804e797d45a

The use of REV™ to create shelf-stable, value-added dairy products has been proven in over a dozen markets globally. This License marks the inaugural launch of REV™ dried cheese snacks into the Colombian market and is EnWave’s second royalty-bearing license agreement granted to produce dried cheese snacks in South America.

EnWave’s scalable and reliable REV™ technology can be used to produce shelf-stable fruit and vegetable products that are among the best in nutritional value, taste, texture and colour. EnWave has signed 45 royalty-bearing commercial license agreements with companies that are bringing innovative new products to market using EnWave’s patented dehydration technology.

Story continues

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. It has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date in twenty countries worldwide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market, and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture, and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.



More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net



Dan Henriques, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (604) 835-5212

E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net

For Media Inquiries:

Email: media@enwave.net



Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing, are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



