Envision Group’s CEO Zhang Lei Has No Time for Greenwashing

Charlie Campbell
·9 min read
zhang-lei-envision-group
zhang-lei-envision-group

Zhang Lei, CEO of Envision Group, speaks at a press conference on July 1, 2021. Credit - OLI SCARFF—AFP/Getty Images

If you need any further proof that electric vehicles (EVs) are taking over the world then consider the fact that my 86-year-old father already drives one. And like EVs produced by BMW, Mercedes, Honda and Renault, the model he owns—a Nissan Leaf—runs on batteries crafted by Envision Group, a world-leading greentech company founded by CEO Zhang Lei.

Zhang graduated from the London School of Economics and worked for Total and Barclays Capital in the U.K. before returning to his native China to establish Envision in 2007. The Shanghai-headquartered firm began by designing and operating smart wind turbines in places as far-flung as Chile, New Zealand and Sweden, but has since expanded into storage systems, green hydrogen power and Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things (AIoT) solutions for industrial and state clients.

Zhang’s EV battery division, Envision AESC, has supplied over 600,000 units and claims zero critical incidents. He spoke to TIME about his latest venture of Net Zero Industrial Parks that bring together suppliers and manufacturers into a single facility powered by green energy, as well as the Envision Racing Formula E team that he now runs.

“I like [Formula E’s] slogan ‘We are racing against the climate crisis,’” says Zhang. “It’s kind of symbolic of things.” He compares the ethos to the thinking behind the Net Zero Industrial Park Envision is building in China’s biggest coal city, Ordos in Inner Mongolia. “It’s an attitude, a kind of demonstration. It’s also about technology. In racing, just one second can separate first place and number 10. So you need advanced battery management systems, IoT systems,” he says. “So it’s a very good challenge which can push us to innovate.”

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Your Hot Job is a new, free website from TIME for Kids offering young people the ability to explore their future careers and their leadership skills. Check it out and share.

Envision has sprawling interests in battery production, wind farms and Net Zero Industrial Parks. What’s your guiding philosophy that knits the company together?

Our mission is to solve sustainability challenges for mankind. So, if you see batteries, wind turbines and digital IoT, they are relevant—batteries are the new oil; wind turbines are the new coal; and IoT is the new grid. Net Zero Industrial Parks are a combination of the three to create green infrastructure for governments [to build] industrial clusters to decarbonize the supply chain. So it’s about solving the toughest challenges of our time.

Was there a particular moment or event that made you believe that climate change must be addressed by business?

In 2006, I was working in London and had the idea to create a renewable energy company and the vision was to harmonize energy and the environment. If you look at Envision’s character, we are a company to solve challenges; it’s not about discussing, it’s not about debating, we take real action.

In the days when I was preparing for Envision, I heard lots of debate about climate change. Most people kind of ignored it. I have a scientific mind, I respect science, but at the same time, I respect history. When I went to Venice, I saw Renaissance buildings—they’re already in danger. Maybe within 50 years, they’re gone. So it’s our generation’s responsibility to solve [the climate crisis]. Because I care about history, I care about the future.

Envision has battery Gigafactories in China, Japan, the U.K. and Tennessee and is building new plants in Spain, France and Kentucky. Where are you heading next?

Our goal is to help our customers solve their challenges. So companies like BMW, Mercedes, Nissan, Honda and Renault are our important customers—they have huge pressure to decarbonize their supply chain, and also to have the most advanced batteries. So, this is a challenge that is not only happening in the U.S. It could happen in Mexico, in other parts of Europe, or in China. They need top quality batteries, competitive prices, advanced technology, and they need the supply adjacent to them. So whereever our customers need us, we go to be with them. It could be everywhere.

What’s the biggest challenge the EV battery industry faces?

Today the common challenge for EV and battery makers is the tightening supply chain around raw materials like lithium and nickel, which is making battery costs surge a lot and EVs more expensive. Because unless electric vehicles become very cost competitive, people will lose the motivation to change.

There’s lots of discussion about different breakthrough technologies regarding EV batteries, such as sodium ion, solid-state, and many other things. Where do you believe battery technology is going next?

I think solid-state batteries. Envision’s [battery] headquarters in Japan is testing and designing the latest solid-state batteries that will have much higher energy density and other good performance parameters. And we will think about industrializing in 2027-2028 for commercial scale productions. So our headquarters and our [Research and Development] in Japan is full speed on solid state batteries.

There’s lots of talk about recycling EV batteries but it’s actually quite a dangerous process. Do you think there’s going to be some breakthrough to enable the large-scale repurposing of EV batteries?

Of course, you have secondary uses now and companies already have battery swap technology, which is becoming more standard. But I think the final recycling is about breaking down batteries to take out the precious materials, and that isn’t dangerous. I think after 2030 when batteries start to recycle into the value chain we can reduce dependence on lithium and nickel mining.

There were projections of battery costs dropping dramatically through this decade. Do you worry that recent increases in raw material costs and energy costs will have a significant impact on this?

I’m very optimistic for the [medium] and long-term. Because today there is a rush for electrification, but once new demand reaches a [steady] level in time, the pace of refineries and mining facilities will increase. So you should see shortly that prices will come down. [Maybe] three to four years.

Battery manufacturing requires a lot of energy. I understand 96% of Envision Group’s total operational emissions come from Envision AESC, your battery division. The energy consumed in the supply chain for battery materials means that an EV typically has to run over 40,000 miles before it “breaks even” in greenhouse gas terms compared with a gas-powered vehicle. How can embedded CO2 be reduced in the future?

That’s why we created Net Zero Industrial Parks. So we are using green electricity to produce a battery, but not only for ourselves; I will also bring my suppliers into the Net Zero Park. We’re using abundant wind and solar energy to supply them, which is not only cost competitive but also a fully green source. It’s going to be very powerful to cover the entire supply chain industrial system in the Net Zero Park, because you also reduce transportation costs, packaging cost, energy costs and transmission costs, because [there are] no power losses. Starting from mining, to refinery, to precursor, to cathode, to anode, to battery cell, to packs—you are able to make a “natural” product. Their processes have no embedded CO2. Globally, with our partners we’re going to build 100 Net Zero Industrial Parks and we want to cut 1 billion tonnes of CO2 annually. If I’m able to do that, I should win the Nobel Prize!

Is that your aim?

It’s my KPI [Key Performance Indicator], it’s not my aim. [laughs]

The Chinese government has made a lot of bold, ambitious climate pledges such as reaching peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. But at the same time, there is still a reliance on coal and indeed more coal plants being built. Are you concerned by the facts on the ground?

I’m quite confident of the Chinese government’s strategy and commitment. Maybe in the short term, they have to deal with some conflicts. But if you see the recent statement by President Xi [Jinping], he said “let’s build before we destroy.” So let’s make renewables stronger before phasing out fossil fuel. They are restoring some coal but overall coal is still balanced. And they are much, much more aggressive on the renewables side.

(For coverage of the future of work, visit TIME.com/charter and sign up for the free Charter newsletter.)

China and the U.S. remain the world’s two top polluters. And recently, we saw that Beijing suspended cooperation with the U.S. regarding climate change over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. How worried are you about recent geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China undermining cooperation on climate change?

People do need to have a different perspective on the Net Zero economy. It’s a mutual opportunity rather than competition. The net zero economy is not a [zero sum] game: If you win, I lose. It’s going to be a win-win game. The net zero transition will be able to empower humanity with not only sustainable energy, but with the cheapest energy. Once society has ten times more energy than before, how our civilization can flourish! We should have more excitement about this. So that’s what I want to tell policymakers.

Your goal to reach carbon neutrality in Envision’s value chain by 2028 is one of the most ambitious in business. You also make clear to factor in “Scope 1, 2, 3” emissions­—those produced by suppliers or partners­—into your business plans. Why is it important for companies to think in this way to avoid so-called “greenwashing”?

For me, it’s an emotional issue. If you’re very shortsighted on next week’s or next year’s calculations, you will not have real insight. And especially when we want to provide net zero solutions for others, if we cannot demonstrate it ourselves, how can we be a role model? We use this to push us to think outside the box to have more innovation. Because if it’s the inevitable trend for every industry to be decarbonized sooner or later, if you act sooner you are able to inspire people and also make a profitable business model.

Subscribe to The Leadership Brief by clicking here.

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs