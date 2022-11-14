Envirotech Vehicles Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc
·8 min read
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales were $3,882,670 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $709,092 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The sales increase was primarily related to the sale of 37 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022 compared to eight vehicles in the prior year period.

Total net operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were $1,738,397, compared to $1,381,574 for the same period in 2021, as the Company continues to invest in its operations. The increase in expenses during the quarter is primarily related to increased headcount and sales and marketing expenses. Total net operating expenses included non-cash charges of $69,093 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $126,749, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $850,475 or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $4,659,538 and working capital of $20,246,804.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "In the third quarter, we generated a profit, the first in our company's history. This achievement was driven by a more than 75% increase in vehicle deliveries relative to the second quarter, as we delivered 37 units, and is also a testament to our lean, cost-focused organization. We believe we could have hit our target of doubling deliveries on a quarter over quarter basis if not for shipping delays, but are nonetheless very proud to have navigated the myriad of challenges presented by global supply chains to have delivered a total of 70 vehicles this year as of September 30."

"On the manufacturing front, we continued to make progress on refurbishing our Osceola, Arkansas facility during the third quarter," continued Mr. Oldridge. "We performed extensive maintenance and upkeep inside and on the grounds of the facility. Further, we have secured our engineering, design and architecture teams as we pivot to commencement of construction inside the building to convert it to an electric vehicle manufacturing, production and assembly facility by 2024."

"Looking ahead, legislative tailwinds and incentive programs are a big driver in these early days of what will be a generational shift to electric vehicles. As a result, we have hired a full-time grant writing firm, and have assembled a team of state and federal consultants to help ensure that we maximize our potential. As an example, we were excited to see the initial round of funding by the EPA to spur school bus electrification in the U.S., and we expect to be a beneficiary in 2023 and other future funding rounds as our school bus comes to market in the first half of next year. More broadly, we remain excited about large scale government fleet electrification opportunities, and have seen growing inquiries from prospective international customers as well. Going forward, growth may not be linear - and holiday shutdowns plus the impact on orders of the inherently lumpy state and federal funding programs would suggest we will see a retreat in fourth quarter 2022 deliveries relative to the third quarter - but we remain excited about the continued growing interest in and demand for our vehicles as we look out to 2023 and beyond," concluded Mr. Oldridge.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

To access the live webcast, please click on this link.

To participate by phone, please dial 877-545-0523 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request the Envirotech Vehicles call. International callers should dial 973-528-0016. Participants may also provide the access code, which is 815808.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010. International callers should dial 919-882-2331. The replay passcode is 47078.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

ICR, Inc.
New York, NY
Telephone: (646) 200-8873
Email: envirotech@icrinc.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Susan Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1001
Email: sue.e@evtvusa.com

ENVIROTECH VEHICLES, INC.AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

See Accompanying Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2022

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,623,099

$

4,846,490

Restricted cash

60,131

60,035

Marketable securities

1,976,308

8,002,700

Accounts receivable

7,804,369

1,428,030

Inventory, net

3,603,852

3,850,541

Inventory deposits

4,812,439

4,503,079

Prepaid expenses

709,621

332,514

Total current assets

21,589,819

23,023,389

Property and equipment, net

305,617

272,113

Goodwill

51,775,667

51,775,667

Other non-current assets

78,374

236,639

Total assets

$

73,749,477

$

75,307,808

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

161,545

$

238,464

Accrued liabilities

1,154,026

1,280,020

Notes payable, net

27,444

31,788

Total current liabilities

1,343,015

1,550,272

Long-term Liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

-

2,427

Notes payable, net

18,234

13,245

Total liabilities

1,361,249

1,565,944

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock, 5,000,000 authorized, $0.00001 par value per share, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

-

-

Common stock, 350,000,000 authorized, $0.00001 par value per share, 15,021.088 and 14,912,189 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

150

149

Additional paid-in capital

83,923,350

81,866,075

Accumulated deficit

(11,535,272

)

(8,124,360

)

Total stockholders' equity

72,388,228

73,741,864

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

73,749,477

$

73,307,808

ENVIROTECH VEHICLES, INC.AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

Sales

$

3,882,670

$

709,092

$

7,078,870

$

1,368,151

Cost of Sales

2,046,491

469,611

3,998,533

930,977

Gross Profit

1,836,179

239,481

3,080,337

437,174

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

1,619,210

1,344,840

6,142,194

2,766,989

Consulting

94,187

36,734

264,505

142,092

Research and development

25,000

-

112,412

-

Total operating expenses, net

1,738,397

1,381,574

6,519,111

2,909.081

Income (loss) from operations

97,782

(1,142,093

)

(3,438,774

(2,471,907

Other income (expense):

Interest income, net

30,200

8,116

37,956

2,357

Other income, net

(1,233

)

285,902

(10,094

288,186

Total other income (expense)

28,967

294,018

27,862

290,543

Income (loss) before income taxes

126,749

(848,075

)

(3,410,912

(2,181,364

Income tax expense

-

(2,400

)

-

(220 ,700

Net income (loss)

$

126,749

(850,475

)

(3,410,912

(2,402,064

Net income (loss) per share to common stockholders

Basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.23

$

(0.23

Weighted shared used in the computation of net income (loss) per share

Basic and diluted

15,013,236

14,715,694

14,981,836

10,349,101

See Accompanying Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725591/Envirotech-Vehicles-Announces-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

Latest Stories

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • 'Beast mode' Malkin helps Penguins down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Hall of Fame game

    TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin went off early before his Penguins locked it down late. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, had no answer — and no choice other than to quickly turn the page. Malkin had a goal and an assist to set the stage for Brock McGinn's winner less than two minutes into the third period Friday as Pittsburgh beat Toronto 4-2. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for the Penguins (6-6-2). Casey DeSmith made 28 stops for Pittsburgh, which won its

  • Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. Sabonis also had eight assists. Keegan Murray had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Kevin Huerter made four 3s and scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 points off the bench for

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa