Environmental Documentary ‘Wild Coast Warriors,’ About a Legal Battle Against Shell in South Africa, Picked Up by Limonero (EXCLUSIVE)

Limonero Films has picked up world rights to distribute environmental documentary “Wild Coast Warriors,” which launches at Mipdoc.

The film aims to raise awareness of the plight of small coastal communities on South Africa’s Wild Coast, who are standing up to the oil and gas industry. It follows a David vs. Goliath court-case against Shell, which halted oil and gas exploration, winning protection for the community, the ocean and the local culture.

More from Variety

“Wild Coast Warriors” is directed by Nick Chevallier and Leigh Wood, who also was co-editor. Guido Zanghi was senior editor and co-director. The cinematographer is Warren Smart, who was topside cinematographer on Oscar winner “My Octopus Teacher.” “Wild Coast Warriors” is produced by Chevallier for Contemporary Film Productions. The executive producer is Gary Janks.

Pippa Ehrlich, director of “My Octopus Teacher,” said “Wild Coast Warriors” was “a critical story about the power of community advocacy, and a warning to big corporations that there is strength in the voices of vulnerable people who are connected to and dependent on their land.”

She said the film was “an empowering case-study showing how South Africa’s constitution protects its people.” She added: “It is exquisitely shot and paints a beautiful portrait of the people working to defend their communities and the land they love.”

The film is supported by Greenpeace Africa, Natural Justice and Oxfam Novib (Netherlands).

Chevallier’s credits include “Blood Lions.” His clients have included BBC, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, Animal Planet and South African broadcasters.

Twenty years ago, Chevallier produced a documentary called “The Wild Coast….a Fragile Paradise” in which he explored the natural beauty and rich natural resource base of the Wild Coast.

Story continues

Mipdoc runs April 6-7 in Cannes, ahead of the MipTV market and conference.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.