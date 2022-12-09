Environmental assessment sought for Point Tupper hydrogen project

EverWind plans to start making hydrogen at the former NuStar oil and gas storage facility in Point Tupper, N.S., starting in 2025. (EverWind - image credit)

The Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change is looking for feedback on a proposed green hydrogen project in Point Tupper, N.S.

EverWind Fuels has filed environmental assessment documents with the province, as it moves toward a goal of producing hydrogen at the former NuStar Energy terminal beginning in 2025.

Public comments on the proposal will be accepted until Jan. 18.

Gretchen Fitzgerald, national programs director for Sierra Club Canada, questions the timeframe for feedback since most people are busy around Christmas holidays.

"It's happening at a time which for a lot of people is the busiest time for their family and friends, so I am not sure that they're giving their best effort to get a greater understanding and comments from the community regarding potential concerns."

EverWind has said its hydrogen-making processes will deliver a much smaller carbon footprint than other traditional methods. Ammonia produced and sold will then be exported and used in various industrial processes, including the production of agricultural fertilizer.

Unresolved questions

A spokesperson for EverWind wasn't available for comment on Friday.

CBC News also requested an interview with the Department of Environment. Spokesperson Tracy Barron said the timeline for registering a project for environmental assessment resides with the company.

Barron also declined an interview request saying, "As the impartial regulator who will need to make a decision on this, an interview would not be appropriate at this time."

According to documents submitted to the province, EverWind plans to use freshwater from nearby Landrie Lake to produce its hydrogen, and will rely on local wind-energy suppliers as a source of renewable energy.

Having briefly looked over the proposal, Fitzgerald said there are many unresolved questions around water usage and its impact on wetlands and watercourses.

"I don't quite know what to think, and I think that would be a familiar feeling to most people in Nova Scotia," said Fitzgerald.

"I will say, it's refreshing to read a project description that isn't about new oil drilling or a new gold mine."

Fitzgerald said because so little is known about the project, she encouraged project partners to find new ways to better engage the public.

