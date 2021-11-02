Environmental 360 Solutions (E360S) acquires Le Géant du Conteneur

AURORA, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S) is pleased to announce it has acquired Le Géant du Conteneur, based in Châteauguay, Quebec.

Founded in 1995, Le Géant du Conteneur, headquartered in the City of Châteauguay, Quebec, is vertically integrated and specializing in solid non-hazardous and construction waste management for industrial, commercial, and institutional customers. Le Géant du Conteneur through its extensive capital investments in state-of-the-art facilities is now able to achieve diversion of greater than 75% from landfill of construction waste.

E360S' Founder and CEO, Donato Ardellini said "This is a marquee investment for E360S as it provides significant operations and long-term customer relationships. This acquisition serves as E360S entry into the attractive solid waste market in Montreal which is Canada's second most populous city. The acquisition will also fit synergistically with E360S' previous Quebec-based acquisitions, Anachem and Centre de Location St-Rémi and allow E360S to offer Le Géant du Conteneur's customers a complete suite of environmental services. Additionally, the significant investment made in its facilities enabling the increased diversion of waste materials from landfill aligns with E360S' Environmental policy of reducing E360S' goal of reducing its environmental impact and reducing carbon footprint. We are pleased to welcome Mario Landry and Bianca Freeman who will remain with the company and become shareholders of E360S, and we would also like to welcome all 60 dedicated Le Géant du Conteneur employees to the E360S family. We continue to execute on our goal of becoming Canada's most trusted environmental management company."

Bianca Freeman said "For many years now, Mario and I have been building companies with passion, Le Géant du Conteneur, Mélimax, Rouville, and DMS in the waste management sector. Today, it is with immense pride and a sense of accomplishment that we pass the torch to E360S. It is also with enthusiasm that we will continue to generate synergies and grow E360S in the coming years and continue this work with our entire team. E360S is a company that shares the same values as us and its vision has won us over. Finally, this transaction will allow all of our customers to obtain the most comprehensive service offering in environmental management.

Additional Information

Miller Thomson LLP acted as legal counsel to E360S and MNP Corporate Finance Inc. provided financial and taxation due diligence services.

About Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

Founded in October 2018, by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America's leading and most trusted environmental management company. Growing through acquisition and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial commercial and institutional customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, Canada and operates throughout Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

