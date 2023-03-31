Environment Secretary should resign over sewage discharges, say Lib Dems

Danny Halpin, PA Environment Correspondent
·4 min read

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey should resign over the amount of sewage water companies have discharged into UK waterways, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Figures published by the Environment Agency (EA) show a total of 301,091 spills in 2022 in England – an average of 824 per day.

This is a 19% decrease from the previous year but John Leyland, the EA’s executive director said this was “down to dry weather, not water company action”.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has accused Ms Coffey of presiding over a “national scandal” and allowing the water companies to get away with environmental crimes.

He said: “These figures are a damning verdict on the Government’s failure to protect our treasured rivers and lakes. This is a national scandal and it is happening on the Conservatives’ watch.

“A historic drought is no excuse for this Government’s inaction and failure. The environment secretary has let water companies get away with these environmental crimes for far too long.

“It is clear she simply doesn’t care enough to get tough on these polluting firms.

“Therese Coffey must now resign or be sacked so we can have an environment secretary who actually cares about saving our rivers from destruction.

ENVIRONMENT Sewage
(PA Graphics)

“If the Prime Minister fails to take action now, we will hold him personally to account for killing our rivers and wildlife.”

The Government said it is pushing the water companies to invest more in updating its infrastructure to reduce the number of spills.

They said increasing monitoring of storm overflows from 7% in 2010 to 91% last year has made the problem clearer and easier to deal with.

Water minister Rebecca Pow said: “We have set the strictest targets ever on water companies to reduce sewage discharges and are requiring them to deliver the largest infrastructure programme in their history – an estimated £56 billion in capital investment over the next 25 years – driving more improvements.

“This is the game-changing action that will make the difference we need.”

As well as poisoning swimmers, sewage damages river ecosystems through chemical and microplastic pollution and algal blooms, which feed on the phosphates in faeces and explode in size, consuming the water’s oxygen and suffocating other forms of life.

The EA said sewage accounts for 7% of waterbodies failing to reach good ecological status.

Ali Morse, water policy manager at The Wildlife Trusts said: “While some spills happen because of disrepair, which must be urgently fixed, many instances are due to lack of capacity in the sewage system – a bigger problem which ultimately leads to human waste spilling into the environment.

“Instead of building huge underground storage tanks, companies need to work with partners to keep rainwater out of the sewage system in the first place.

“The best way of doing this is by creating more ponds and wetlands, which also provide vital habitat for wildlife.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Tackling overflows, which were designed into the system as a relief valve, is a priority for us but it is also a significant task.

“In Yorkshire, we have over 2,200 overflows and we know replumbing the whole of Yorkshire is not a quick fix as it would be both significantly disruptive and costly to customers and we need to ensure water bills remain affordable.

“But we are committed to playing our part to improve Yorkshire’s rivers and coastline and move faster than the government targets.

“A £180 million storm overflow improvement plan is already in motion, which will invest in the overflows we know are operating more than others.

“In the next few months, we’ll be starting work on the first 90 of those overflows and creating extra storage in the system to hold water back and stop it from discharging into rivers.”

Latest Stories

  • U.S. asks citizens to leave Russia immediately

    STORY: State Dept's deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news conference "Our message to American citizens residing in Russia is that the travel advisory warning is a level four and that they should leave.""Any U.S. citizen residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately as stated in our latest travel advisory. Those who require assistance in departing Russia should contact the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for assistance."A Moscow court ruled that U.S. national, and journalist for the Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich should be detained for nearly two months on suspicion of spying.It is believed to be the first criminal case for espionage against a foreign journalist in post-Soviet Russia, a crime punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.State Dept's Patel said "we have seen how the Russian government's escalating repression affects journalists, as well as civil society activists and the broader Russian community. Since February 24th, 2022, dozens of outlets and more than 100 individual media professionals have been labeled as undesirable organizations or foreign agents for doing their jobs."The case will worsen already dire relations between Moscow and Washington, both nuclear powers.

  • Austria's far-right walks out on Zelenskiy speech

    STORY: Zelenskiy addressed the chamber via video link, thanking Austria for its humanitarian aid and help with projects such as clearing land mines. Austria says its neutrality prevents it from military involvement in the conflict and while it supports Ukraine politically, it cannot send the country weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion.The Freedom Party (FPO), however, had warned days before that it would hold some form of protest against Zelenskiy's address. Its lawmakers attended the start of the speech and then left.Lawmakers who walked out of the chamber left small placards on their desks featuring the party logo and either "space for neutrality" or "space for peace".

  • Conservative Legal Icon Delivers Chilling Prediction If Donald Trump Overturns 2024

    “We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.

  • A Windsor, Ont., tenant claims she found something moving in her water. But answers were hard to find

    Nancy Basinger says she saw little ripples of movement inside a bucket water from her bathroom, and she almost couldn't believe her eyes. The downtown Windsor, Ont., tenant says she immediately called over a friend to take a look at what she thought were little tiny fish swimming in her water. But she says she's since had them identified by a researcher as crustaceans — aquatic invertebrates known as amphipods. "I was totally and completely stunned," she said. "I couldn't believe there were live

  • Net zero is a Trojan horse for the total destruction of Western society

    I love my electric car, dear reader, I really do. The driving experience is revolutionary, the acceleration mind-blowing and there are no nasty exhaust fumes or engine noise. After almost three years, I’m not going back: it is far superior, for my purposes, to a petrol-powered vehicle.

  • Herring spawn off northern Vancouver Island dazzles residents and animals alike

    Just off the coast of northern Vancouver Island, the ocean waters have turned a vibrant shade of turquoise as herring spawn in an area where they've never been recorded before. Port McNeill resident Jackie Hildering, who works with the Marine Education and Research Society, says the spawn has given her and her neighbours a "front-row seat to the importance of herring." "We can hear the barking of California sea lions, that growling of steller sea lions. There is a cacophony coming from the birds

  • Monstrosity pushed ashore by 2018’s Hurricane Florence hauled off Outer Banks beach

    The marker was stuck on land 5 years.

  • Striking satellite photos from space show California's transformation from dry to lush

    Photos from NASA show the California landscape turning from brown to green after recent winter storms.

  • Human remains found by diver in Lake Mead identified as 1974 drowning victim

    Donald P. Smith of North Las Vegas was 39 when he was reported missing in the waters of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

  • Boise just experienced a snowstorm not seen in nearly 120 years. Here’s what happened

    Bogus Basin could still pick up another two feet of snow this weekend while Boise is edging closer to yet another cold record.

  • A whale that lost its tail has found a way to swim on its side, and was spotted off the California coast

    The whale had learned to swim with just its pectoral fins. It likely lost its tail when it was snagged in commercial fishing gear, Fox 11 LA reported.

  • First cheetah cubs born in India since extinction 70 years ago

    The four cubs are the first to be born in the country since the big cat was declared extinct there.

  • A powerful 'X-class' solar flare just hit Earth. Forecasters are bracing for more sun activity in the coming days.

    A series of solar flares adds to a recent explosion of activity on the sun. It's a preview of solar holes, eruptions, and radiation blasts to come.

  • Latest storm piles more snow on California mountains

    A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California sent bands of rain and snow across the state Wednesday, making travel difficult and adding to an epic mountain snowpack. Forecasters said the storm was not as strong as the systems that pounded the state all winter, but that chains were required for vehicles on highways through the Sierra Nevada. The San Francisco Bay Area was hit by gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain as multiple storm cells intensified quickly, the National Weather Service said.

  • Higgs pitches First Nations on up to $1.6B in revenue with possible shale gas expansion

    Premier Blaine Higgs is pitching First Nations on hefty revenue potential if they agree to allow new shale gas development in New Brunswick. But at least one Mi'kmaw chief is already standing in opposition to any new potential fracking because of environmental concerns and worries that it's being used as a political bargaining chip. Higgs confirmed in an interview that his government sent all chiefs a letter this month outlining how they could potentially see between $800 million and $1.6 billio

  • Atka the moose — orphaned at 6 days old — steps into new life after surgery, zoo says

    Atka joined the Colorado zoo at 8 weeks old, officials said.

  • Twin Amur leopards, the world's most endangered big cat species, born at San Diego Zoo

    The Amur leopard twins' mother, Satka, gave birth to the cubs – the third set of Amur leopard twins to be born at the San Diego Zoo.

  • Snow Falls in Southern Ontario as Winter Weather Drags On

    Snow swept over parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday, March 29, as winter weather persisted in the area.This footage was captured by Cara Bissonnette, who said she filmed it in the town of Melbourne, Ontario, on Wednesday morning.According to Environment Canada, bouts of “heavy, wet” snow and wind gusts were forecasted in the region throughout Wednesday. Credit: Cara Bissonnette via Storyful

  • Underwater light show was glow of 3 new species, study says. See the video from Japan

    Videos show the small purple-blue lights pulsing through the surrounding murk.

  • Breastfeeding Zookeeper Teaches Struggling Orangutan Mom How to Nurse

    "The whole time, she just kept watching me curiously," Whitlee Turner, a zookeeper with the Metro Richmond Zoo, said