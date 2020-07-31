Green Activist Demands ‘Equal Space’ To Respond After Business Standard Publishes Advertorial Accusing Her Of 'Peddling Half Truths'

Activist Kavitha Kuruganti.

NEW DELHI— Environment activist Kavitha Kuruganti said she was considering legal options against Business Standard after the financial daily carried a full-page advertisement accusing her and other activists of “peddling” “half-truths” and calling for “strong action” against them by the government.

The advertisement was paid for by the Crop Care Federation of India, a lobby group representing the agrochemical industry. Business Standard carried a “Correction”, rather than an apology, the following day, adding that the paper regretted publishing the advertisement.

Kuruganti said the Business Standard’s response was “inadequate” and added that she was exploring all options including legal ones. She has written to T.N. Ninan, Chairman of the publication, and Shailesh Dobhal, Digital Editor, seeking, among other things, equal space to publish her “counter-view to the industry’s advertorial” in the publication.

Kuruganti, who is associated with many informal activist groups working on gender and agriculture, said she “appreciated” the brief “correction” published on the front page but it was “not enough”.

“It is not enough that you state that you dissociate yourself from the allegations, apart from saying that you regret the publication of the allegations. The allegations and other misinformation are themselves not acceptable, and you providing space for the same is not acceptable,” Kuruganti wrote in a blog post.

In their advertisement carried on page 11 of the Business Standard’s Delhi edition, the Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI) levelled a wide range of specific accusations against individual activists and environmental not-for-profit groups.

Kuruganti also asked the Business Standard to do three things: a) publish a front-page statement that admits that the advertorial went against the newspaper’s own Code of Conduct, b) return the revenue earned from the advertisement to set a high bar of media ethics, and...

