Environment to-do list: five ministerial priorities for Tanya Plibersek

Adam Morton, Lisa Cox and Graham Readfearn
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP</span>
Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

There was surprise last week when Tanya Plibersek was announced as Australia’s new environment and water minister. The portfolio, which had been held by Terri Butler in opposition before she lost her seat, comes with a long list of unaddressed challenges.

Here are five that Plibersek will face as she gets up to speed in her new role.

Fixing environment laws

Not many things are universally accepted in Australian public life, but there is wide agreement that the national environment laws are failing to protect the country’s unique natural heritage.

An official review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act by Graeme Samuel, the former consumer watchdog chief, found the laws were failing and the environment was in unsustainable decline. The auditor general has twice come to similar conclusions.

Related: After the Coalition’s failure, there is no higher duty than being Australia’s environment minister | Amelia Young

The framework of the act, which leaves decisions on what qualifies as a minimum level of protection almost entirely to the environment minister of the day, was questionable when the legislation was introduced in 1999 and makes less sense in 2022. Australia is the global leader in mammal extinction, and the number of at-risk species has grown significantly while the law has been in place.

The new minister has no shortage of advice to draw on when she decides how to respond. First and foremost, there are 38 recommendations from Samuel that the previous government did not respond to, including introducing national environmental standards against which major developments must be assessed..

Labor went to the election with a minimal position on the EPBC Act, promising only to respond in full to the Samuel review. That response will be the best early indication of Plibersek’s plans.

It will be measured alongside the findings of the five-yearly state of the environment report, a major assessment of nature across the country. The Coalition sat on the report before the election, refusing to release it despite having received it in December. Releasing it should be one of Plibersek’s first actions as minister.

Forest destruction and the extinction crisis

koala
The recent listing of the koala as endangered is a high-profile example of the combined impact of forest destruction and bushfires on Australia’s native wildlife. Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Past environment ministers often spoke about the need to strike the right balance between protecting the environment and permitting sustainable development, but the evidence shows governments have rarely made nature a priority.

Changing that would require taking a national view on land clearing and working with the states, which have most responsibility for approving agricultural and urban expansion and native forest logging, to reduce the impact. The recent listing of the koala as endangered is just one high-profile example of the combined impact of forest destruction and bushfires on Australia’s native wildlife.

There are several steps Plibersek could take quickly. They include reversing a decision by her predecessor, Sussan Ley, to abolish recovery plans for 176 threatened species and habitats, restoring lost funding and cultural status to the environment department and its programs after years of it being devalued, and tackling the threat posed by invasive species.

Scientists and environment groups estimate between $1.5bn and $2bn a year, a relatively small commitment in terms of the overall budget, could help endangered wildlife recover. For some of the most imperilled animals, the extra conservation work required would not amount to much at all.

Factoring in the climate crisis

Coal
Approval of coal and gas mines will almost certainly receive renewed attention in this term of parliament. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Climate change policy is not Plibersek’s responsibility – it sits with Chris Bowen – but there is an urgent challenge to help species and ecosystems deal with the changes they are already experiencing.

In terms of development approvals, there is no climate test – no “greenhouse trigger” – in the EPBC Act. It means the minister does not have to consider the contribution a coal or gas development will make to increasing global heating before approving it.

This became a point of focus last year when, in a landmark ruling, the federal court found the minister had a common law duty of care to protect young people against future harm from the climate crisis when she considered a proposed coalmine expansion.

The judgment was short-lived – Ley appealed and it was overturned by the court’s full bench – but scientists, lawyers and activists said it highlighted a gaping hole in the national environmental architecture.

Approval of coal and gas mines will almost certainly receive renewed attention in this term of parliament, as the Greens will hold the balance of power in the Senate and have made stopping new coal and gas developments their main priority.

Questions for Plibersek will include whether she will approve fossil fuel projects that come across her desk, how she will justify them if she does – including to her inner-city Sydney electorate – and whether any changes to the act will be meaningful if they do not include a test of a development’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Creating an EPA

In one of its last commitments before election day, Labor promised to establish an independent environment protection agency to enforce national conservation laws and collect data on the health of wildlife.

Plibersek will have the job of working out how the new agency will work.

The idea isn’t new. Conservation groups have long called for an independent regulator, legal scholars have released a proposed model, and Labor pledged before the 2019 election to create an EPA that would “make sure we are no longer the extinction capital of the world and make sure when projects need an answer they get one”.

Related: ‘Worst it’s ever been’: a threatened species alarm sounds during the election campaign – and is ignored

Its commitment this time appears based on Samuel’s recommendation that an office be created with independent oversight of compliance and a “custodian” be appointed to address major gaps in information and monitoring.

An early question for Plibersek will be whether an EPA will be independent in name only, or be created as a stand-alone statutory authority protected under law. There will also be questions about funding and the extent of its powers.

At the moment, the default policy is to approve projects using environmental offsetting, meaning developers must compensate for the habitat destruction they cause.

In practice, offsets have been poorly monitored. An investigation by Guardian Australia uncovered several cases where offsets were never implemented or were carried out on land that was already protected.

It would be reasonable to expect an EPA would be empowered to address this. A key related question is whether it will be asked to consider if the heavy reliance on offsets is delivering what the country needs or, as the auditor general found, their management is worsening the plight of threatened species.

The Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef
The world will be watching to see if the new government, as the reef’s custodian, can advocate more forcefully for its future in international forums. Photograph: J Sumerling/AP

The Albanese government will need to show it has a plan to protect Australia’s “iconic” natural places, including the Great Barrier Reef.

The Coalition took an aggressive approach to stop the United Nations putting the reef on its world heritage status “in danger” list. Labor has said it will continue Australia’s stance against such a move. What this means in practice could become clear in the next few weeks.

Australia is no longer on Unesco’s world heritage committee that makes the decision, so some leverage has been lost.

Later this month Unesco is expected to release a report from a UN monitoring mission to the reef that took place in March. The mission was carried out during the fourth mass coral bleaching on the reef in seven years. Its report will not make recommendations about the reef’s status, but will assess its health and the measures in place to protect it.

A question for the Albanese government is whether it will accept that Australia’s climate policies should be considered when the world heritage committee makes a decision on any future “in danger” recommendation.

Unesco will make draft recommendations to the world heritage committee on the reef before the next meeting – a date has not yet been set for it.

The reef is one of Australia’s most recognisable natural wonders, known the world over. The world will be watching to see if the new government, as the reef’s custodian, can advocate more forcefully for its future in international forums.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cale Makar raising the bar for Avalanche

    DENVER — Connor McDavid collected the puck inside in his own blue line and was off to the races. Less than a minute into Game 2 of the Western Conference final, the only thing standing in the way of the Edmonton Oilers captain — and in the way of another potential jaw-dropping highlight from the lightning-quick superstar — was Cale Makar. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman retreated backwards at a breathless pace before pivoting, angling McDavid away from danger and poking the puck off his stick.

  • Cameron Young stays hot and shares early lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Just being at the Memorial was a reminder how far Cameron Young has come in the last year. Being part of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday was another reminder how well he is playing. In his first start since challenging at the PGA Championship, Young finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 5-under 67 on rain-softened Muirfield Village. Even with slightly softer greens, the 67 was the highest score to lead after the first round of the Memorial since 2004.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Speed is the Avalanche's greatest attribute

    The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Rangers beat Lightning Game 2 for 2-0 series lead

    Igor Shesterkin shut the door on the Tampa Bay Lightning to secure a 3-2 win for the New York Rangers and jump out to a 2-0 series lead on Friday.

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Raptors start petition to create national gun violence awareness day

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • No saddle, no helmet, just a determination to reach the finish line: A glimpse at Indian Horse Relay

    "North America's original extreme sport," as it's known in some circles, has taken off in Canada in recent years. It's called Indian Horse Relay racing, and Jay Peeaychew knows a thing or two about it. The member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is enjoying his fifth year as a relay racer. The 18-year-old was introduced to the sport by an uncle when he was just 14, and he's stayed on track with it ever since. "It's a tough sport, it takes a lot of courage and braveness in you," Peeayc

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing

  • OG Anuoby is an NBA commodity & the Raptors know it

    Rumours have been swirling recently that OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role in Toronto. While we don't know how much truth there is to that, we do know the NBA is paying attention to how the Raptors are constructing their roster. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.