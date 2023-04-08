Environment Canada warns of heavy rain and high winds over holiday weekend in B.C.

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says several regions in British Columbia should brace for high winds and heavy rainfall this holiday weekend, warning of possible flooding and power outages as a pair of weather systems flow towards the South Coast.

The agency issued several rainfall and wind warnings Saturday for Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, the Sunshine Coast and parts of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada is forecasting what it calls a "long duration rainfall event" and says some parts of the province will see up to 80 mm of rain, causing rivers to swell and possible flash flooding due to heavy downpours.

It says people on the province's Sunshine Coast and Haida Gwaii should brace for high winds with gusts up to 110 km/h.

Environment Canada says those winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages, urging drivers to be cautious on the roads.

Though conditions are expected to ease in most locations as of Easter Sunday, the forecast calls for heavy rain to persist in some parts of the province throughout the day.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press