Environment Canada warns of gusts, heavy rain in forecast for parts of B.C. coast

Forecasters are warning high winds and heavy rain could hit parts of the British Columbia coastline during the first storm of the fall season starting tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Vancouver Island's coastal areas including Greater Victoria and much of the province's central coast down to the northern portion of Sunshine Coast including Powell River.

The weather agency says locals in some areas could see gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour starting tonight and lasting through Monday night, while other areas including Greater Victoria can see wind speeds from 70 to 90 kilometres an hour.

The advisory warns strong winds are also expected in the Metro Vancouver region overnight and the full fall foliage can make trees more prone to breaks, increasing the risk of power outages in B.C.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has also issued a rainfall warning for the Howe Sound region as it predicts up to 65 millimetres of rain will fall with gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour tonight and Monday night.

The weather agency said last week more than 100 millimetres of rain could fall across parts of western Vancouver Island by early Tuesday, and most of the province can expect cloudy skies and showers for the rest of the week.

The recent cool and wet weather has helped crews control a number of wildfires in British Columbia such as the Glen Lake blaze near Peachland, but officials have said extended periods of significant rainfall will be needed to ease drought conditions plaguing the province.

