Environment Canada predicting colder March for the region

·3 min read

The Northwest had less snowfall in February than normal, according to Environment Canada.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson said Kenora had 11.2 centimetres reported for the month, with the long-term average being 18.6 centimetres.

“[There was] even less snow up in Sioux Lookout and the Dryden area, it came in with two to three centimetres, of snow for the month and their normal’s more like 22-23 centimetres of snow for the long term average,” he said.

Fort Frances and areas closer to the international border had a little bit more in the way of snowfall, he said.

“They had about 11.5 centimetres and their long-term average is 22 centimetres,” Coulson said.

Coulson said he took a look back in the record to see when the last time there was such a small amount of snowfall and only had to go back a couple of years.

“There was actually even less snow back in February of 2021 both in Sioux Lookout and Dryden,” he said.

Coulson said temperatures for February ended up close to seasonal in much of the Northwest after bouncing around a fair amount between chilly days and milder ones during the first part of the month.

“As we got into the second half of February, most areas ended up being around seasonal temperatures, maybe even a little colder than seasonal,” he said.

“What that meant for the overall average temperatures that most places ended up pretty close to the long-term average with respect to temperature, that trend seemed to be showing up pretty much in Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Dryden and Fort Frances.”

He said reasons for variations in temperature trends for February include having arctic air settle over the area, which can bring a prolonged period of colder conditions, and systems from the west which bring somewhat milder conditions.

“It isn't all that unheard of to see these types of variations in the month of February. It's a month where we can see a fair amount of differences between temperature trends,” he said.

“Sometimes these trends can last for a number of days, other times just a few days here and there, so certainly [temperature variations we see within] this month is something that we've seen before and will likely see again.”

Coulson said most of the areas will get a cold start to March.

“It’s going to be a chilly night overnight [Wednesday] in many areas in the Northwest, but we do see temperatures moderate pretty quickly back to seasonal values or even somewhat milder than seasonal values for the rest of this first week of the month,” he said.

“However after that as we get to March 8-9, and approach the middle of the month, a number of the models are indicating a shift to somewhat colder than normal conditions and that overall trend to being cold to the normal could likely extend towards the end of the month.”

He said it’s important to note by the middle of March, the long-term average temperatures start to moderate as well.

“So by mid- month in many areas, normal daytime high -1 C normal overnight low, - 11 C to - 12 C, so saying colder than normal doesn't necessarily mean to return back to – 30 C or – 35 C for those overnight lows.”

Eric Shih, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source

Latest Stories

  • A severe snowstorm threat will spike your Ontario snowfall forecast

    You might want to be sitting down before you read the highest possible snowfall outlined for southern Ontario's late-week storm

  • 'What a miracle': Horse rescued from rubble 21 days after devastating Turkey quake

    Rescue teams discovered a horse alive and well under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Adiyaman 21 days following the devastating earthquakes that rattled the country.

  • Massive forest fires rage on in eastern Cuba

    Forest fires raged on in Cuba's eastern region on Monday, inching toward more populated ground more than a week after sparking near a national park. The fires have moved away from the Mensura-Piloto National Park and toward the province of Santiago de Cuba, home of the populous city of the same name, according to officials. The fires are actively spreading through "a wide area, not just one focal point," said local Communist Party leader Ernesto Santiesteban on state television.

  • The sun is about to get more active than it has for a decade — and it could lead to power outages, grounded flights, and stunning auroras

    The sun is entering a peak of activity that will last a few years. This could disrupt grids and ground planes. Here's why.

  • More snow expected Wednesday night on B.C.'s South Coast after unexpected snowfall leads to traffic woes

    An unexpectedly heavy snowfall early Tuesday caused power outages, airport delays and traffic slowdowns in parts of B.C.'s South Coast, and Environment Canada says more snow could hit parts of the region starting Wednesday night. Commuters in Metro Vancouver were met with heavy, wet snow piling up on major thoroughfares and spun-out buses blocking lanes in some areas. Both major bridges leading into and out of North Vancouver were quickly backed up as drivers struggled to find grip on the hills,

  • More snow forecast for Sea to Sky Corridor, parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

    One day after unexpectedly heavy snowfall created travel delays across the region, Environment Canada says another round snow could hit parts of B.C.'s South Coast starting Wednesday night. The weather agency said the Sea to Sky Corridor and higher terrain in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley could see 5-15 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday night and into Thursday. "Snow accumulations will be highly variable depending on location and elevation," a special weather statement read. Rain is expected

  • Summer: India sees hottest February ever with more pain ahead

    India's weather department expects maximum temperatures to be above normal in many areas from March to May.

  • France's longest river suffers under drought

    STORY: The sandbanks normally submerged below France's longest river by the beginning of spring have resurfaced early, as water levels have fallen lower than usual amid a record nationwide winter drought.France is facing one of its worst winter droughts in history, counting 32 consecutive days with total precipitation below 1 millimiter from Jan. 21 to Feb. 22, a record since 1959, according to weather service Meteo France.

  • Heavy Snow Blankets Vancouver Beach in White

    Heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on February 28, causing power outages and travel delays across Vancouver.This footage, filmed by Dennis Parkinson shows heavy snow blanketing English Bay Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday.Vancouver International Airport warned travelers that the heavy snow was causing delays and adjustments to flight times, while BC Transit canceled all bus services across greater Victoria.In a Twitter post BC Hydro said around 30,000 customers were affected by a power outage at its peak in British Columbia. BC Hydro said it hoped to have all power restored by Tuesday night. Credit: Dennis Parkinson via Storyful

  • How much rain and snow fell in Northern California storm? Here are the latest totals

    In the last week, more than 6 feet of fresh snow fell at the Central Sierra Snow Lab.

  • Sacramento freeze warning: Here’s how cold it will get and how to prepare for winter chill

    Don’t be fooled by the sunny skies.

  • Spring on the doorstep, but winter storms threaten Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — The official start of spring is under three weeks away but Environment Canada says another winter blast is hammering northwestern parts of the province and is expected to hit the south coast before Thursday. Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts and regions along the boundary between B.C. and the Yukon. Ten to 30 centimetres of snow is expected, while winds gusting to 110 km/h could batter coastal sections of the central coast before easing later today. Special weather

  • Birth of Mexican volcano inspires scientists 80 years later

    SAN JUAN PARANGARICUTIRO, Mexico (AP) — The ground is still hot atop the crater of Paricutin — the first volcano of its kind to have its full life cycle documented by modern science when it erupted 80 years ago. The surrounding vista in western Mexico encompasses pine-clad peaks of older volcanoes, green avocado orchards and a church tower just peeking above where lava buried it decades ago. Volcanoes are still being born around the globe and scientists believe another will form in the volcanic

  • Woman, 80, Dies After Porch Collapses Under 'Non-Stop' Snow Following California Winter Storm

    The elderly woman from Foresthill, identified by authorities as Lois Barton, died at her home, officials said

  • Swath of heavy snow set to blast the Maritimes to end this week

    An intensifying low off the U.S. Eastern Seaboard is expected to dump a wide swath of 10 to 20 cm of snow across the Maritimes to end off the week. Special weather statements are in effect

  • Meteorological winter is over. It was one of Calgary's snowiest

    Tuesday marked the last day of February and the end of meteorological winter. Fittingly, Calgarians were left with a parting shot of snow. Meteorological winter is a three-month period (December, January and February) that meteorologists use to compare weather data across years. This is different from astronomical winter, which relates to the position of the Earth as it rotates around the sun. "So far, we can say that this has been the 6th snowiest winter on record for Calgary, and that's out of

  • Why is Miami going from cold to hot in one day? 30-degree temperature swing explained

    What to know about chilld mornings and sizzling afternoons.

  • Kelis Details How Her Car 'Almost Fell off a Cliff' During a Calif. Blizzard with Her Kids

    "My plan was to take the kids to the snow , but we almost fell off a cliff !" Kelis shared on Instagram

  • As Alberta's wildfire season begins, province reminds residents to be emergency ready

    It's hard to believe with the abundance of snow still covering the ground, but wildfire season in Alberta begins on Wednesday. The season runs from March 1 to Oct. 31 each year, with a peak in wildfire danger typically happening in May. Anastasia Drummond, a wildfire information officer for the Calgary Forest Area, says that's because when the snow is gone, there's an abundance of dry fuel ahead of the spring green up. "Then, throughout the summer, the taps tend to turn off. It just gets drier a

  • Last wave of winter storm hits Southern California, bringing snow, hail and rain

    Snow and ice Wednesday morning led to Interstate 5 again being closed through the Grapevine. The area is under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m.