Environment Canada issues warnings for windy conditions along South Coast

Winds could kick up to 80 kilometres an hour along the South Coast on Sunday and Monday, according to Environment Canada, which also issued winter storm warnings for the northwest corner of the province.

Special weather statements for windy conditions were issued Saturday for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Eastern Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada said damaging winds gusting up to 80 km/h could develop Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning due to a cold front.

A wind warning was also issued for Haida Gwaii as winds there are expected to reach 90 km/h starting Saturday night.

Environment Canada also issued a winter storm warning for the northwest corner of the province, saying strong winds and up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate by Sunday morning.