Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto

Meteorologists are tracking a line of storms that could bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts and coin-sized hail to Toronto. (Devin Heroux/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, saying meteorologists are tracking a line of storms that could bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts and coin-sized hail to the city.

The federal weather agency said the line of storms is currently located west of Toronto, from Erin to Waterloo to Wellburn, and the line is moving southeast at 65 kilometres per hour.

According to Environment Canada, the storm could cause wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour and hail the size of quarters.

Residents are urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather appears. The federal weather agency says heavy rain can cause flash floods and water to pool to roads, while large hail can damage property and injure people and pets.

Strong wind gusts can throw loose objects around, damage the structure of weak buildings, snap branches off trees and flip large vehicles.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" Environment Canada said in its warning.

Areas that could be affected include: Kitchener, Hamilton, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Milton, Burlington, Oakville, Tavistock, New Hamburg, Halton Hills, Ancaster, Dundas, Waterdown, Innerkip, Ayr, Paris, St. George, Rockwood and Rockton.

Residents are also urged to monitor alerts and Environment Canada forecasts. To report severe weather, send an email to onstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.