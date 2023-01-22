Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for much of Nova Scotia

Heavy rain will bring the risk of localized flooding in some areas Monday. (Tom Ayers/CBC - image credit)

Rainfall warnings are in effect for parts of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton with 25 to 40 millimetres expected Sunday through Monday evening.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg, Halifax, Guysborough, Richmond and Cape Breton counties.

Precipitation will start as snow overnight, except along the Atlantic coast, where it will begin as rain.

Snow is expected to change to rain Monday morning in inland areas.

In western areas, heavy rain is expected to turn to showers Monday afternoon, while in eastern areas, rain should taper by Monday evening.

A risk of flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements for Cumberland County North, Cobequid Pass and Minas Shore.

Snow is expected to begin Sunday night and become heavy at times Monday morning. There is also a risk of freezing rain on Monday.

In these areas, 25 to 35 centimetres are possible before snowfall ends Tuesday morning.

