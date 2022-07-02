Environment Canada issues heat warning for Beaufort Delta, Sahtú

A heat warning was issued for communities in the Sahtú and Beaufort Delta, including Inuvik. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Beaufort Delta and Sahtú as temperatures there are expected to reach 29 C.

The warning was issued for Aklavik, Fort Good Hope, Inuvik, Norman Wells, Tulita, Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic.

"Exposure to extreme heat can result in heat-related illnesses including heat stroke," a news release from the N.W.T. government reads.

Residents in the those communities are being advised to wear loose fitting clothing, stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the days.

Residents and service providers are also encouraged to check in with those who are at higher risk of heat illness, like the elderly and homeless, at least twice a day.