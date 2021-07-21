Environment Canada issues heat warning for multiple N.W.T. regions

A heat warning has been issued for multiple N.W.T. regions in what's already been a record-setting summer. (CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada is issuing heat warnings for a number of regions in the N.W.T. as the territory faces its second heat wave this summer.

The warning applies to the Aklavik region, Fort Good Hope region, Inuvik region, Norman Wells, Tulita region and South Delta region — including Ft. McPherson and Tsiigehtchic, according to a news release sent late Tuesday afternoon from the territorial government.

Environment Canada says temperatures will be reaching near 29 C, with lows near 14 C overnight beginning Tuesday.

This heat wave is expected to persist until Thursday, according to the release.

It comes after places across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and western Canada were hit with a "heat dome" last month.

Environment Canada says exposure to extreme heat can result in illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, with symptoms such as dizziness or fainting, nausea, vomiting, headaches, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

People can reduce their risk of getting heat-related illnesses by drinking lots of water and reducing heat exposure by:

Wearing loose-fitting and lightweight clothing;

Closing curtains and windows during the hottest hours of the day;

Using air conditioners or fans;

and planning to be outside during cooler parts of the day.

Workers and their employers should develop plans to work safely, the release states.

Those who are at higher risk of adverse health impacts include young kids, pregnant people, elderly people, those with chronic illnesses or on certain medications, and people who spend large amounts of time outdoors.

Residents and communities should check in regularly on those who are high risk, especially the elderly, the release says. It also states that people who are feeling dizzy or disoriented due to the extreme heat should seek medical attention immediately.

More information on the health effects of extreme heat can be found here. Further details on local weather conditions can be found on Environment Canada's website.