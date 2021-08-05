Environics Analytics Releases All-New ClickScapes Database

ClickScapes Provides a New View of the Digital Behaviour of Canadians by Capturing Visitors and Visits to Individual Mobile Apps and Websites

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced the release of its latest database, ClickScapes. This breakthrough product captures up-to-date visitors and visits to thousands of mobile apps and websites to support organizations in identifying trends, targeting across channels and keeping an eye on the competition. These data are updated weekly and available for standard and custom markets right down to the neighbourhood level to enhance existing web analytics and enrich insights.



The ClickScapes database is categorized by companies and interests, including travel, financial planning, education, arts and entertainment, shopping and more. Complementing other EA digital variables included in Opticks databases powered by Vividata, Numeris and AskingCanadians, ClickScapes leverages billions of data points to help analysts:

Learn website and app behaviours – Use existing data with ClickScapes to understand website and app visit behaviours. Without customer data, leverage MobileScapes by selecting a preferred location to gather visit behaviours from that location to websites, apps and interest categories

Monitor weekly and monthly trends – Track own, competitors’ and category visit trends and see how different populations compare to overall trends in Canada

Profile website and app visitors – Develop a deeper understanding of own website and app visitors, and those of competitors by connecting ClickScapes to PRIZM and DemoStats

Plan for omnichannel media execution – Target based on audience media preferences, improve digital media buying decisions and track campaign impacts week by week

Access detailed trends and profile data for any defined geography – Analyze digital behaviour for custom catchment areas right down to the neighbourhood level



“We’re very excited to announce this breakthrough in mining Big Data,” says Jan Kestle, President and Founder of Environics Analytics. “Shifting from annual updates to weekly and monthly trends is essential to data-driven decision making. This innovative work enables marketers to better understand online and offline behaviour at this critical time.”

Developed using de-identified and aggregated data—on both mobile and home internet behaviour—along with DemoStats demographics, PRIZM segmentation and EA models, ClickScapes is “Big Data” harnessed and normalized using benchmarking data, AI and data science best practices. The result is consistent, reliable and local trend information.

ClickScapes is easily accessible via the audited, secure and privacy-compliant EA ecosystem and can be delivered through EA’s platform, ENVISION. Within ENVISION, these data are updated on a monthly basis with weekly breaks, and annually with quarterly breaks. The product is also available through project work via EA analysts.

Working with over 100 partners in Canada, Environics Analytics continues to create mission-critical data – informing decisions from insights to activation and attribution to ROI. ClickScapes makes precision marketing campaigns accessible, easier and better for advertisers, agencies and publishers.

For additional information on the all-new ClickScapes database, please contact us at inquiries@environicsanalytics.com

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data. Environics Analytics is owned by Bell Canada. Learn more at www.environicsanalytics.com

Contact: Rupen Seoni

Chief Revenue Officer

Rupen.Seoni@environicsanalytics.com



