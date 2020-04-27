EnviroLeach Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the ``Company`` or "Enviroleach") (ETI.CN) (EVLLF)(7N2.F) announced today that it has granted a total of 1,950,000 stock options to employees, directors and consultants of the Company.

1,550,000 options are at an exercise price of $0.76 and valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant, subject to vesting provisions. 400,000 options are at an exercise price of $1.00 and valid for a period of two years from the date of the grant, subject to vesting provisions

The options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders on June 14, 2018.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations, and strategic partners and over $20 million in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

CONTACT:

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

Jason Leikam

info@enviroleach.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

