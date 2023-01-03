EnviroKlenz

Debuting at CES 2023, the portable air purifier showcases a unique spherical design and premium air purifying capabilities, setting it apart from leading competitors.

EnviroKlenz Announces the Next Generation of Air Purifiers, EK Purify

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz , a leading innovator for indoor air quality solutions and a subsidiary of Timilon Corporation , today announces a new product within its signature line of EnviroKlenz air systems - EK Purify. The new air purifier combines a sleek, circular design with a revolutionary filtration process to create a powerful, yet compact mode of filtration like no other that can treat up to 1,000 square feet.



“We started EnviroKlenz to develop life-saving solutions for the military, hospitals, schools, and beyond. After much success, we continue to optimize our core technology to better serve you at home,” said Timilon Chairman and CEO Bill Sanford. “EK Purify is the pinnacle of that evolution. It’s no easy task to create something both efficient yet powerful, portable, and beautiful. Our novel design utilizes a unique, innovative shape to enhance its ability to provide cutting-edge air filtration beyond industry standards.”

EK Purify combines the patented EnviroKlenz technology with HEPA filtration to create an all-encompassing HEPAKlenz filter, revolutionizing air filtration by delivering standard HEPA efficiency with the added capability to neutralize and destroy small particulates, chemicals, viruses, and odors. This one-of-a-kind process provides maximum protection against airborne pollution with just one filter, putting EK Purify in a league of its own. Additionally, the new HEPAKlenz filter reduces equipment waste and emits a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 300 CFM for 1,000 sq. ft of treatment, higher than the industry standard for purifiers of its size. EK Purify’s unique spherical shape maximizes its filtration capabilities by allowing air circulation from all angles without any restrictions or obstacles for peak efficiency. EK Purify is designed with four different fan speeds, allowing users to customize their desired filtration to match evolving air quality needs.

New features also include:

A noise level of 55bD on high that delivers the purest air with the softest sound.

Customizable LED lights with four different color shades and intensities.

A filter replacement indicator that lights up red when it’s time to replace its filter.

A remote control that gives users the ability to turn the system on and off, or change the lights or fan speed from afar.

EnviroKlenz will debut the new air system at CES 2023. EK Purify ($649) will be available for purchase on the company’s website and Amazon in late Spring 2023. For more information and assets of the new device, visit the press kit link found here .

EnviroKlenz®

EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades by research scientists and was initially designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industrial chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/904425fe-30c7-4214-9035-559d1778efcb

CONTACT: Media Contact Melanie du Mont Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz mdumont@uproarpr.com 321-236-0102



