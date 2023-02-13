EnviDa Launches Testnet and Announces First DEX Listing for EnviDa Token

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Press Release: EnviDa, a prominent blockchain firm that specializes in developing a decentralized solution for the collection of sensitive, future relevant, environmental data, has announced the EnviDa blockchain launch and first DeFi listing of envida token. With this, the company also announced the completion of the testnet, which EnviDa will launch in March 2023. The first quarter of 2023 will also see more De-Fi platform listings like Crowdswap.

The EnviDa project has developed a unique concept that involves integrating different sensors into mobile, multifunctional crypto miners. These miners can collect environmental data independently and send it to the network. The miners then validate the data according to the proof of work consensus and written to the blockchain. The miners are rewarded with EnviDa Tokens for their efforts, which are used for reading data and executing blockchain transactions.

With the new DriveMiner mobile mining rig, companies can record environmental data such as CO2 levels, fine dust levels, and temperature by installing it in their electrical or semi-electric vehicles. This data can also be expanded to toxic chemical substances, radiation intensity, and optical analysis of the environment.

In addition to the environment data tracking, Envida also enables users to trade the collected data via blockchain applications, which governments and environmental organizations can then use.

Through a new generation of different mining rings that can be installed in electric and semi-electric vehicles and operating from home, DriveMining and EnvDa aim to enable energy-efficient and easily accessible mining that prevents monopolization and centralization. Furthermore, this DriveMiner can also act as an IoT- Device for collecting simultaneously environmental data from multiple instances.

This EDAT utility token, which will have a total supply of 200 million, is primarily designed to fuel a crypto mining and environmental control project. In order to mine EDAT, the "Proof Of Move" consensus would be used. While DriveMiner would use the "Proof Of Work" consensus for mining 10 other different cryptocurrencies. The proceedings from this sale will be used to secure the project's financial needs. A total of 75% of these tokens will be used as mining rewards, 8% as token sales, and 5-10% as team rewards.

EnviDa CEO, Hüseyin Uysal, said about the platform launch: "We are thrilled to be launching the EnviDa blockchain, which represents a major step forward in the fight against climate change. The platform offers a new way for individuals and businesses to participate in the renewable energy market and positively impact the environment."

The EnviDa blockchain is now live and available for use. Pre-orders for EnviDa miners are also now available at https://shop.drivemining.io/shop/ for those who want to be a part of the network. The EnviDa team is excited to see the platform's impact on the renewable energy industry and the fight against climate change.

For more information on EnviDa and EnviDaToken, visit their website at https://envidatoken.io

About EnviDa Blockchain

EnviDa is a decentralized blockchain platform focusing on collecting and processing environmental data using advanced technologies such as sensors, lidar cameras, artificial intelligence, and simulation systems. In addition, the platform utilizes DriveMining technology to incentivize drivers to contribute data while providing a secure and provably fair place to store the information. EnviDa's mission is to create a decentralized solution for collecting sensitive, future-relevant environmental data to promote better decision making and management of natural resources.

Media Contact:

Media Person: Huseyin Uysal
Company Name - Drivemining GmbH & Co. KG
Country - Germany
Email: hello@envidatoken.io
Website: https://envidatoken.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/envidadatatra

