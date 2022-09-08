Envela to Present at the Best Ideas Growth Conference

This 6th Annual event will be hosted by Lake Street Capital Markets on September 14, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), the North American leader in the "re-commerce" business, announced that Chief Executive Officer, John Loftus, will participate in Lake Street Capital Markets' 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The conference is being held at The Yale Club in New York City.

Management will be available for meetings with investors during the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative or visit the conference web site.

About the BIG6 Conference

Lake Street will host its 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference at the Yale Club in New York. BIG is our annual signature event, featuring dynamic public companies across multiple sectors, paired with world-class institutional investors, in a one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big6conference or contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com, or call 612-326-1305.

About Envela

Envela is the North American re-commerce leader, enabling a better world via the circular economy. It empowers buyers and sellers to extend the useful life of specialty and durable goods, and to seize retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (Envela's B2C portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering luxury hard assets and precious metals, including gold, silver, and diamonds. ECHG (Envela's B2B portfolio) re-commercializes consumer electronics and IT equipment, and also provides end-of-life recycling services for products in a variety of industries. Envela conducts its re-commerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores, and online. Holdings in all of Envela's business units have recognized multiple years of growth.

At Envela we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038

investorrelations@envela.com

