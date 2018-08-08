Entry list for the 2018 NASCAR Pinty’s Series race in Trois-Rivières

René Fagnan
motorsport.com
After a short spell of three oval races in Western Canada, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series travel East to Trois-Rivières for a 50-lap race on the temporary street course.

The race, titled "Le 50 Tours Can-Am", represents round number 8 of this year’s 13-race schedule. It will be held on the 1.53-mile (2.46km) challenging street circuit located downtown Trois-Rivières, Québec.

With only six races remaining in the season, anyone with ideas of winning the 2018 title will need to navigate the streets of Trois-Rivières first without incidents. On the heels of two victories this season, L.P. Dumoulin holds a four-point advantage over Cole Powell entering the popular race.

Race winners:

L.P Dumoulin, 2 wins (CTMP road course and Edmonton oval)

Andrew Ranger, 2 wins (Chaudière oval and Toronto street course)

Kevin Lacroix, 1 win (Hamilton oval)

Cole Powell, 1 win (Saskatoon oval #1)

Donald Theetge, 1 win (Saskatoon oval #2)

Point standings (top 5 drivers):

1. L.P. Dumoulin, 286 points

2. Cole Powell, 282 points

3. Marc-Antoine Camirand, 277 points

4. Alex Tagliani, 270 points

5. D.J. Kennington, 270

Entry list (as of August 8, 2018)

1

James Vance

Ford

CBRT

02

Mark Dilley

Ford

Leland / BDI

3

Cole Powell

Chevrolet

Kubota / Copps Buildall

04

J.F. Dumoulin

Dodge

Spectra Premium / Bellemare / Bernier

07

Frédéric Gabillon

Dodge

Spectra Premium

17

D.J. Kennington

Dodge

Castrol Edge

18

Alex Tagliani

Chevrolet

Epipen / Rona / St-Hubert / Spectra

19

Adam Martin

Ford

Johnsonville / Candy Tree / Reser's / Bush

20

Raymond Guay

Dodge

GR Immo Potvin / Classique Int. Canot

22

Marc-Antoine Camirand

Chevrolet

Paillé

24

Donald Theetge

Chevrolet

Mercedes-Benz St. Nicolas

27

Andrew Ranger

Dodge

Mopar / Pennzoil / Mopar Express Lane

37

Simon Dion-Viens

Dodge

Castrol Canada / Bestbuy Auto Parts

46

Brett Taylor

Dodge

Rockstar Energy Drink / CBRT

47

  L.P. Dumoulin

Dodge

WeatherTech Canada / Bellemare

56

Luc Lesage

Chevrolet

TBA

