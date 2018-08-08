Entry list for the 2018 NASCAR Pinty’s Series race in Trois-Rivières
The race, titled "Le 50 Tours Can-Am", represents round number 8 of this year’s 13-race schedule. It will be held on the 1.53-mile (2.46km) challenging street circuit located downtown Trois-Rivières, Québec.
With only six races remaining in the season, anyone with ideas of winning the 2018 title will need to navigate the streets of Trois-Rivières first without incidents. On the heels of two victories this season, L.P. Dumoulin holds a four-point advantage over Cole Powell entering the popular race.
Race winners:
L.P Dumoulin, 2 wins (CTMP road course and Edmonton oval)
Andrew Ranger, 2 wins (Chaudière oval and Toronto street course)
Kevin Lacroix, 1 win (Hamilton oval)
Cole Powell, 1 win (Saskatoon oval #1)
Donald Theetge, 1 win (Saskatoon oval #2)
Point standings (top 5 drivers):
1. L.P. Dumoulin, 286 points
2. Cole Powell, 282 points
3. Marc-Antoine Camirand, 277 points
4. Alex Tagliani, 270 points
5. D.J. Kennington, 270
Entry list (as of August 8, 2018)
1
James Vance
Ford
CBRT
02
Mark Dilley
Ford
Leland / BDI
3
Cole Powell
Chevrolet
Kubota / Copps Buildall
04
J.F. Dumoulin
Dodge
Spectra Premium / Bellemare / Bernier
07
Frédéric Gabillon
Dodge
Spectra Premium
17
D.J. Kennington
Dodge
Castrol Edge
18
Alex Tagliani
Chevrolet
Epipen / Rona / St-Hubert / Spectra
19
Adam Martin
Ford
Johnsonville / Candy Tree / Reser's / Bush
20
Raymond Guay
Dodge
GR Immo Potvin / Classique Int. Canot
22
Marc-Antoine Camirand
Chevrolet
Paillé
24
Donald Theetge
Chevrolet
Mercedes-Benz St. Nicolas
27
Andrew Ranger
Dodge
Mopar / Pennzoil / Mopar Express Lane
37
Simon Dion-Viens
Dodge
Castrol Canada / Bestbuy Auto Parts
46
Brett Taylor
Dodge
Rockstar Energy Drink / CBRT
47
L.P. Dumoulin
Dodge
WeatherTech Canada / Bellemare
56
Luc Lesage
Chevrolet
TBA