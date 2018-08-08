Entry list for the 2018 NASCAR Pinty’s Series race in Trois-Rivières

The race, titled "Le 50 Tours Can-Am", represents round number 8 of this year’s 13-race schedule. It will be held on the 1.53-mile (2.46km) challenging street circuit located downtown Trois-Rivières, Québec.

With only six races remaining in the season, anyone with ideas of winning the 2018 title will need to navigate the streets of Trois-Rivières first without incidents. On the heels of two victories this season, L.P. Dumoulin holds a four-point advantage over Cole Powell entering the popular race.

Race winners:

L.P Dumoulin, 2 wins (CTMP road course and Edmonton oval)

Andrew Ranger, 2 wins (Chaudière oval and Toronto street course)

Kevin Lacroix, 1 win (Hamilton oval)

Cole Powell, 1 win (Saskatoon oval #1)

Donald Theetge, 1 win (Saskatoon oval #2)

Point standings (top 5 drivers):

1. L.P. Dumoulin, 286 points

2. Cole Powell, 282 points

3. Marc-Antoine Camirand, 277 points

4. Alex Tagliani, 270 points

5. D.J. Kennington, 270

Entry list (as of August 8, 2018)

1 James Vance Ford CBRT 02 Mark Dilley Ford Leland / BDI 3 Cole Powell Chevrolet Kubota / Copps Buildall 04 J.F. Dumoulin Dodge Spectra Premium / Bellemare / Bernier 07 Frédéric Gabillon Dodge Spectra Premium 17 D.J. Kennington Dodge Castrol Edge 18 Alex Tagliani Chevrolet Epipen / Rona / St-Hubert / Spectra 19 Adam Martin Ford Johnsonville / Candy Tree / Reser's / Bush 20 Raymond Guay Dodge GR Immo Potvin / Classique Int. Canot 22 Marc-Antoine Camirand Chevrolet Paillé 24 Donald Theetge Chevrolet Mercedes-Benz St. Nicolas 27 Andrew Ranger Dodge Mopar / Pennzoil / Mopar Express Lane 37 Simon Dion-Viens Dodge Castrol Canada / Bestbuy Auto Parts 46 Brett Taylor Dodge Rockstar Energy Drink / CBRT 47 L.P. Dumoulin Dodge WeatherTech Canada / Bellemare 56 Luc Lesage Chevrolet TBA