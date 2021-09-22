Entry Can't Be Delayed: SC Refuses to Nix Order Allowing Women to Write NDA Exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 September, refused to vacate its interim order that allowed female aspirants to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination to be held in November 2021, reported LiveLaw.

On 18 August, the apex court had passed an interim order allowing women to take the admission exam to NDA.

"Cannot create bar for women in NDA," noted the bench.

Subsequently, the Centre on 8 September told the Supreme Court that it would allow women in the NDA.

"I am delighted to share this. Girls will be admitted to NDA. We will place a detailed affidavit," ASG Bhati had told the court, as quoted by Bar&Bench (B&B).

Also Read: Centre 'Delighted' to Induct Women In NDA – But What Took It So Long to Allow?

In a hearing of the case on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said that it will release a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA entrance exam in May 2022.

The ministry argued that owing to certain infrastructural and curriculum changes required to allow the induction of women, it would need till May 2022.

However, the SC bench on Wednesday turned down the Centre's plea and said that it cannot postpone the admission of women by a year. It added that the Armed Forces are well-trained to deal with emergencies and should be able to come up with a solution.

"The armed forces deal with emergencies. So I don't believe that armed forces response team will not be able to deal with the scenario....not many many have enrolled for the exam this time. So numbers might be smaller. So instead of skipping the exam, try to work out something for them", Justice Kaul said, according to LiveLaw.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)

. Read more on Gender by The Quint.Entry Can't Be Delayed: SC Refuses to Nix Order Allowing Women to Write NDA ExamDeadline for Purchasing Bid Documents for New IPL Teams Extended: BCCI . Read more on Gender by The Quint.