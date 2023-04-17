Entrepreneur ‘in violent bust-up at Windrush Day celebration’

British Blacklist media platform founder Akua Gyamfi admits ‘losing her temper’ (Getty Images)

An award-winning entrepreneur aimed punches at a social justice campaigner outside a Windrush Day celebration in the culmination of a feud over £35,000, a court heard.

Akua Gyamfi, 46, is accused of trying to attack Alisha Hall while confronting her outside the Film and TV Charity headquarters in Soho.

She is said to have “screamed” abuse and demanded money from Ms Hall, whose mother allegedly had to step in to prevent her daughter from being injured.

Gyamfi, the founder of the British Blacklist media platform, admits “losing her temper”, but denies throwing punches. Westminster magistrates’ court heard the women were at loggerheads over £35,000 in promised sponsorship for a brunch organised by Gyamfi to celebrate black filmmakers during the 2021 London Film Festival.

Gyamfi claims the sponsorship money never arrived, while Ms Hall, 41, a media firm director who founded the Liberation Initiatives in the Black Lives Matter movement, insists she paid the money and Gyamfi had been harassing her. The women exchanged a rancorous series of emails about the money before the incident in Soho on June 22 last year.

Ms Hall said Gyamfi followed her around the venue and she decided to leave to avoid any further confrontation. “When we left to go to the station, that’s when she became really aggressive. She was in my face, screaming and clenching her fists to hit me. Thank God my mum got in between”

Ms Hall’s mother, Elaine Roberts, said she saw Gyamfi “put her fists up to go for her”, and stepped in. “I think she was going to hit her,” she said.

Ms Hall told the court she authorised payment of £35,000 in sponsorship for the brunch, and said she had been advised not to talk to Gyamfi about the subsequent dispute after receiving “aggressive” late-night emails and being dubbed a “bogus scammer” in social media posts.

Gyamfi insisted: “I didn’t physically attack her at all. I shouted at her.”

Gyamfi, from Shepherd’s Bush, denies common assault. Her trial is due to resume on April 14.