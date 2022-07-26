Entourage Expands Medical Offerings with Launch of New Services and Products

Entourage Health Corp.

Starseed signs with HelloMD’s telehealth network to support high volume of patient consultations

Debuts customized patient treatment plans which could support pain management and opioid-displacement

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products is pleased to announce the expansion of its Starseed Medicinal (“Starseed”) offerings and services as it partners with HelloMD, a leading online cannabis telehealth Company, to expand patient access to experienced and knowledgeable healthcare practitioners across Canada. With its Starseed patient base growing over 50% since merging under the Entourage family in late 2019, the Company has expanded partnerships with unions, employers, insurers and benefit providers which has seen a surge in patient registrations.

Additionally, Starseed debuted a first-of-its-kind digital Patient Treatment Plan as a set of core offerings available to registered patients looking for tailored products along with practical dosing guidelines based on recommendations from a health care practitioner. With the launch, Starseed is the first known provider to offer standardized dosing regimens which could be used as alternate approaches to therapy for various indications including those relating to the pain triad (chronic pain, sleep and emotional distress), opioid displacement, and mental health support.

“Expanding our medical platform with enriched patient care, services and new products is reshaping how Canadians access medical cannabis and exemplifies Starseed’s commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said Joseph Mele, Chief Commercial Officer, Entourage. “We’re partnering with HelloMD and its network of experienced practitioners to complement our medical team of experts addressing the needs of our growing patient base. Additionally, we continue to listen to our patients and will be providing them the additional educational support they seek. With the launch of our individualized Patient Treatment Plans, clients and providers can build programs based on specific medical cannabis products and dosing schedule being used to meet their needs.”

Patient Treatment Plans, New Products and Launch of Virtual Education Resource Centre

The Company’s professional network of practitioners now specialize in developing personalized Patient Treatment Plans, a standardized and simplified dosing tool, designed to improve medical cannabis access and overall patient experience. Further, Starseed recently collaborated with patients to develop the Starseed 2.0 system, a more accurate method for determining cannabinoid profiles - 1 star for high CBD, 2 stars for balanced, and 3 stars for high THC.

“As a team of health care professionals providing medical cannabis guidance, we are committed to offering medical pathways and patient-centric services through technology, innovation, and education to ensure safe and effective use," said Sara Ryan, Director of Medical Education, Starseed Medicinal. “Currently, opioids are being overused despite their well-known harm, while patients are often conflicted about safe treatment options. Medical cannabis could be considered an alternative, providing patients with a novel therapeutic option. Empowering patients and health care practitioners with education and resource tools for alternate treatments will help us close this knowledge gap as more people add medical cannabis to their daily self-care regimes.”

Patients and their providers can access the virtual resource and education platform via the Starseed Blog and Product Guide, which is also accessible to the cannabis community looking for expanded medical cannabis information. Starseed’s comprehensive education and support services could connect visitors with healthcare professionals and/or provide best-in-class education resources keeping patients informed and up-to-date. Available information varies from cannabis news and research treatment options, to support channels.

Starseed’s direct-to-patient medical marketplace currently offers over 45 products, including cannabis-infused soft chews, transdermal patches, compounds (balms), oils, capsules, vapes, and dried flower products, including a new high-THC cultivar reserve (15g). The Company recently announced it has partnered with Pineapple Express to provide same-day/next day delivery as an additional convenience to patients residing within select areas in Ontario. For more information, visit Starseed’s website here.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co.– sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, expected to launch in 2022.

