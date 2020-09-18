‘The entitled nightmare and the ruiner of legacies’: Jonathan Van Ness calls out JK Rowling as new novel is accused of transphobia

The 'Queer Eye' star suggested a new name for Rowling's latest book (Getty Images)

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness has criticised JK Rowling amid accusations that her new novel is transphobic.

The Harry Potter author, who has previously spoken out on the subject of transgender rights, came under fire this week after an early review of her new novel Troubled Blood emerged.

The book, which is the latest release in the Strike detective series published under Rowling’s pen name, Robert Galbraith, includes a plot involving a male serial killer who fetishises women’s clothing.

In one instance, the killer disguises himself as a woman to trick the person he is abducting.

Rowling has always denied allegations of transphobia made against her.

Activists have accused the storyline of being harmful to the transgender community, and Van Ness has now suggested a new title for the book.

“The entitled nightmare & the ruiner of legacies,” he tweeted.

In a second post, the 33-year-old, who is a member of the Fab Five on Netflix makeover show Queer Eye, wrote: “I’m wondering why so many people I look up to still follow this transphobic author.

“We have 37 states trying to enact transphobic policy. This constant proliferation of transphobic language by thought leaders is dangerous, so why are you still supporting her?” he asked.

Rowling’s representatives declined The Independent’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, an independent Australian bookshop said that it will no longer stock the Harry Potter series in order to make the shop a “safer space” for customers.