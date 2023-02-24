The entire MCU in order of release

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has launched Phase 5 with the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

We're heading into the halfway point of The Multiverse Saga which will culminate with the Avengers double-bill of The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. More than ever, the MCU will lean into its interconnected storytelling across its movies and TV shows.

It's a lot to keep up with and we wouldn't blame you if you've got some gaps in your MCU viewing history. But that's where we come in to help to make sure that you'll know who did what and when.

You could approach an MCU watch in chronological order and we've got that for you right here. However, if you'd rather a simpler version, you could watch all the movies, TV shows and shorts of the MCU in the order that they were released.



If this is your plan, fret not – we've got a list of every MCU movie or TV show up to and including Quantumania in release date order. Happy bingeing! (Movies are in bold type. Shorts are in italic. TV shows are neither.)



(Oh wait, did you want Star Wars? We've got that too. X-Men? No problem! DC? Easy peasy.)

1. Iron Man (May 2008)

2. The Incredible Hulk (June 2008)

3. Iron Man 2 (April 2010)

4. Thor (April 2011)

5. Captain America: The First Avenger (July 2011)

6. The Consultant one-shot on the Thor DVD (September 2011)

7. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer one-shot on the Captain America: The First Avenger DVD (October 2011)

8. The Avengers (aka Avengers Assemble) (April 2012)

9. Item 47 one-shot on the Avengers Assemble DVD (September 2012)

10. Iron Man 3 (April 2013)

11. Agent Carter one-shot on Iron Man 3 DVD (September 2013)

12. Agents of SHIELD season 1 (September 2013 – May 2014)

13. Thor: The Dark World (November 2013)

14. All Hail the King one-shot on the Thor: The Dark World DVD (February 2014)

15. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (March 2014)

16. Guardians of the Galaxy (July 2014)

17. Agents of SHIELD season 2 (September 2014 – May 2015)

18. Agent Carter season 1 (January 2015 – February 2015)

19. Daredevil season 1 (April 2015)

20. Avengers: Age of Ultron (April 2015)

21. Ant-Man (July 2015)

22. Agents of SHIELD season 3 (September 2015 – May 2016)

23. Jessica Jones season 1 (November 2015)

24. Agent Carter season 2 (January 2016 – February 2016)

25. Daredevil season 2 (March 2016)

26. Captain America: Civil War (April 2016)

27. Agents of SHIELD season 4 (September 2016 – May 2017)

28. Luke Cage season 1 (September 2016)

29. Doctor Strange (October 2016)

30. Iron Fist season 1 (March 2017)

31. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (April 2017)

32. Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 2017)

33. The Defenders season 1 (August 2017)

34. Inhumans season 1 (September 2017 – November 2017)

35. Thor: Ragnarok (October 2017)

36. The Punisher season 1 (November 2017)

37. Runaways season 1 (November 2017 – January 2018)

38. Agents of SHIELD season 5 (December 2017 – May 2018)

39. Black Panther (February 2018)

40. Jessica Jones season 2 (March 2018)

41. Avengers: Infinity War (April 2018)

42. Cloak & Dagger season 1 (June 2018 – August 2018)

43. Luke Cage season 2 (June 2018)

44. Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 2018)

45. Iron Fist season 2 (September 2018)

46. Daredevil season 3 (October 2018)

47. Runaways season 2 (December 2018)



48. The Punisher season 2 (January 2019)

49. Captain Marvel (March 2019)

50. Cloak & Dagger season 2 (April 2019 – May 2019)

51. Avengers: Endgame (April 2019)

52. Agents of SHIELD season 6 (May 2019 – August 2019)

53. Jessica Jones season 3 (June 2019)

54. Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2019)

55. Runaways season 3 (December 2019)



56. Agents of SHIELD season 7 (May 2020 – August 2020)

57. Helstrom (October 2020)

58. WandaVision (January 2021 – March 2021)

59. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 2021 – April 2021)

60. Loki (June 2021 – July 2021)

61. Black Widow (July 2021)

62. What If...? (August 2021 – October 2021)



63. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2021)

64. Eternals (November 2021)



65. Hawkeye (November 2021 – December 2021)

66. Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 2021)

67. Moon Knight (March 2022 – May 2022)



68. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 2022)



69. Ms Marvel (June 2022 – July 2022)

70. Thor: Love and Thunder (July 2022)

71. I Am Groot (August 2022)

72. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 2022 – October 2022)

73. Werewolf By Night (October 2022)

74. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 2022)

75. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (November 2022)



76. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023)

Upcoming MCU movies and TV shows

We'll keep updating this list every time a new Marvel property is released, so keep checking back to make sure you're up to date.

• Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – May 5, 2023

• Echo – Summer 2023

• Loki season 2 – Summer 2023

• Ironheart – Autumn 2023

• X-Men '97 – Autumn 2023

• The Marvels – November 10, 2023

• Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023

• What If...? season 2 – 2023

• Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

• Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

• Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

• Blade – September 6, 2024

• Deadpool 3 – November 8, 2024

• Spider-Man: Freshman Year – 2024

• Fantastic Four – February 14, 2025

• Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 2, 2025

• Avengers: Secret Wars – May 1, 2026

• X-Men – TBA

• Armor Wars – TBA

• Marvel Zombies – TBA

